Cyclingnews has gone mobile

Cyclingnews mobile site (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Cyclingnews has completed the transition to a fully mobile web site, moving away from the iPhone app, and is now portable on any device and operating system.

iPhone users, don't fear: you may have noticed that the app is no longer in the Apple store, and older versions are no longer supported. To make Cyclingnews part of your home screen again, simply navigate to m.cyclingnews.com on your mobile browser, then use the "share" button to add an icon to your home screen.

For our live coverage, the link is the same as always! live.cyclingnews.com on your mobile device will provide the same rich coverage of all the major races right at the tip of your fingers.

Our next live event is just a week away! Before you miss a single moment of Giro d'Italia action, put Cyclingnews on your home screen!