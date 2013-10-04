Cycling world stunned by Amy Dombroski's death

Image 1 of 11 Amy Dombroski (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 11 Amy Dombroski (Telenet-Fidea) on the front row at CrossVegas (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 11 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) was having a far better race than on Saturday. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 11 Amy Dombroski (Telnet Fidea) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 11 Amy Dombroski (Telnet Fidea) racing close to her Vermont home (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 11 Cyclocross star Amy Dombroski (Telenet) finding her fast twitch while racing. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 11 Amy Dombroski (USA) approaching the limestone steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 11 Amy Dombroski (USA) has spent her season here in Belgium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 11 Amy Dombroski (USA) during practice (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 11 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) riding in third postion. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 11 Amy Dombroski (Telnet Fidea) making like a downhill racer (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Amy Dombroski's death after being hit by a truck has stunned her colleagues and friends within the sport. Teams and riders from all disciplines struggled to accept her death Thursday, not only mourning their fallen comrade but also commenting on the perils they all face on a daily basis. Dombroski died after colliding with a truck while motor-pacing near Baal, Belgium.

Cyclingnews has collected the Tweets from across the cycling scene.

Sven Nys: Tragic news always hurts so much. Just outside Baal fate struck. Rip Amy Dombroski.

Bart Wellens: Terrible news! RIP Amy Dombroski .... Without words...

Niels Albert: All my thoughts go to family, friends and colleagues of Amy. Terrible news. Wish we could have had the chance to see more from her :-(

Kevin Pauwels: Rest in peace Amy Dombroski!

Isabelle Nijs (wife of Sven Nys):Condolences to the parents, family and friends from #AmyDombroski. Terrible things do happen #everyparentsworstnightmare #unbelievable

Liz Hatch: It's astonishing when you realize how fragile our lives are and how easily we take for granted that we will see tomorrow... Farewell Amy.

Steve Chainel: Every day, tired of seeing and having to bow and say nothing against these idiots. Courage and condolences to Amy ... # horrible

Cannondale Team: Rest In Peace @AmyDombroski - save cyclists!

Zdenek Stybar: Damn it, what a bad news:( RIP #AmyDombroski

Jelly Belly Cycling ‏team: Very bad news our thoughts go out to family and friends #AmyDombroski so sad

Fabian Cancellara: Sad news....RIP Amy, deepest sympathies to Amy’s Dombroski family, friends and teammates.

Matt Brammeier: Not really any words to describe. Feel pretty numb. Thoughts are with Amy's family, friends and all involved. Take care guys :-(

Koen de Kort: Extremely upsetting news about @AmyDombroski. Can't stop thinking about the dangers we face and good people we lose. Rest in peace Amy...

Team Garmin-Sharp: Our team's thoughts are with the family & friends of @AmyDombroski So sad.

Jonathan Vaughters: So sorry to read about Amy Dombrowski. Prayers for her family.

Helen Wyman: If you don't know our sport you wouldn't know how tiny our little family is. Everyone knew Amy everyone loved Amy. This is truly a sad day

James Huang (Cyclingnews Tech editor): Just found out that my friend @AmyDombroski was killed in Belgium today. Apparently hit by a truck while on a training ride. I feel sick.

Orica-GreenEdge: Hearts go out to family, friends and teammates of @AmyDombroski as we learn of the devastating news of her fatal training accident.

Tiffany Cromwell: Devastating news about @AmyDombroski a life taken far too early. Such a wonderful and kind person. RIP!!! #unbelievable

Mara Abbott: There has never been an athlete who I wished to emulate more in her day to day existence and attitude than Amy Dombroski. I love you, Amy.

Renaat Schotte: Always with a smile on her face. Such a tragedy, we will miss you! @AmyDombroski

Alex Howes: Absolutely crushed to hear about @AmyDombroski. Life just isn't fair.

Joan Hanscom: The world does not make sense. Rest in peace Amy. You were one of good ones.

Mara Abbott: Whether or not you knew Dombro, go enjoy the shit out of the rest of today, and take a risk and tell the ones your love you do. For her.