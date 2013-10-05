Riders honour Amy Dombroski at races

Image 1 of 4 Amy Dombroski (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 4 Amy Dombroski (Telenet-Fidea) on the front row at CrossVegas (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 The Telenet Fidea boys are more used to riding in winter but were out en masse. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 4 Bart Wellens has four world titles in his palmares, two at the U23 level and two as an elite. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Cyclo-cross riders will pay tribute to Amy Dombroski, who died this week whilst training. Her Telenet-Fidea teammates will wear black bands at their races this weekend, and the Providence Cyclo-Cross Festival in Rhode Island, USA, will hold a lap of silence before the UCI races commence on Saturday afternoon.

Road cyclists also noted her passing, with the EuroMetropole Tour holding a minute of silence before Friday's second stage.

Dombroski died Thursday afternoon after colliding with a truck whilst motor-pacing near Baal, Belgium. Her death was met with shock.

Telenet Fidea Cycling Team and the Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team will be at various races this afternoon, and all of their rides will wear black bands. “With our bands, we want to express our condolences to Amy's family and friends,” Bart Wellens said.

“It makes me aware of the danger that lurks when we are training.”

Wellens, Tom Meeusen, Rob Peeters, Joeri Adams and Wout Van Aert will ride in Laarne, Belgium, this weekend, with Corne Van Kessel in Switzerland. Young riders Jens Vandekinderen, Quinten Hermans and Dann Soete will be in Udica, Slovakia.