'Cycling gave me everything' - Rigoberto Urán says goodbye to professional racing and EF Education-EasyPost

Rigoberto Urán has posted an emotional farewell message to professional cycling and the EF Education-EasyPost team, the squad for whom he raced for the final years of his career.

The 37-year-old closed out his professional career with a farewell Giro de Rigo ride in his native country, Colombia, riding with 8,000 fans in November. He recently became a father for a second time, while his contract with Education-EasyPost and time as a professional rider officially ends on December 31st.

"Today, for me, is a day full of emotions that are difficult to put into words," Urán said in an Instagram post topped by a photograph of his 2017 Tour de France podium finish.

"After eight years on the EF team, it is time to say goodbye to this jersey that means so much to me. This team was not only my sporting home; it was a family that welcomed me as a son from the first day onwards and helped me grow in all aspects of my life."

"Here I completed my apprenticeship not only as a cyclist, but as a human being, and for that I will always be grateful to my team."

Urán joined the US-registered WorldTour team in 2016 and finished second overall in the 2017 Tour de France. He finished in the top ten at Grand Tours on five occasions but also suffered some important injuries in crashes.

He was a friendly, charismatic leader until the very end of his career. A crash and hip fracture took him out of the 2024 Vuelta a España in the first week, abruptly ending his farewell season.

"I take with me memories that I will keep in the depths of my heart: the thousand battles, the epic races, the tears, the blows, the joys, the endless trips, the victories and defeats that made us all stronger.

"But, above all, I take with me the people. My teammates, my friends, my family on the road. You were the ones who made every kilometer worth it. Today I lam leaving this uniform and this chapter behind me, but Rigo, everyone's friend, will always be here for you. You will always have a friend here."

Urán was always a fan favourite, especially in Colombia, where he has developed a network of events, a clothing range and cycling stores.

"To the fans who accompanied me on this journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

"You were the energy in the hardest moments, the applause on the highest peaks and the strength that reached my legs with each pedal stroke. Without you, none of this would have been possible.

"Cycling gave me everything: it taught me to persevere, to fight, to dream and to fall to get up again. Now, I'm ending this chapter with the satisfaction of having given everything and with the excitement of facing a new challenge: being the father that my children deserve. I am ready for that race, next to Michelle, perhaps the most important of my life.

"This is not a goodbye, but a hasta luego - 'see you soon.' The bicycle will always be a part of my life, but now a new stage is starting, and I face it with the same enthusiasm and passion that took me to the start lines in every race.

"Thank you, with all my heart. A friend to all: Rigo."