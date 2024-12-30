'Cycling gave me everything' - Rigoberto Urán says goodbye to professional racing and EF Education-EasyPost

By
published

Colombian posts moving message as pro career officially ends

Rigoberto Uran during his last cycling event as a pro racer
Rigoberto Uran during his last cycling event as a pro racer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rigoberto Urán has posted an emotional farewell message to professional cycling and the EF Education-EasyPost team, the squad for whom he raced for the final years of his career. 

The 37-year-old closed out his professional career with a farewell Giro de Rigo ride in his native country, Colombia, riding with 8,000 fans in November. He recently became a father for a second time, while his contract with Education-EasyPost and time as a professional rider officially ends on December 31st. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.