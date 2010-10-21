Curve releases professional equivalent rain jacket

Image 1 of 5 Curve's new Proline Professional GT Rain Jacket supposedly uses a just-for-pros pattern that the factory is now making available to the public in limited quantities. (Image credit: Curve) Image 2 of 5 Stretch fleece-lined cuffs are included to slide more easily over gloves and to help keep that area warm. (Image credit: Curve) Image 3 of 5 The full Velcro front is said to be easier to put on - and take off - while you're on the bike. (Image credit: Curve) Image 4 of 5 Stretch armpits are included to yield a better fit. (Image credit: Curve) Image 5 of 5 The dropped tail helps keep your backside dry. (Image credit: Curve)

Custom clothing company Curve (yes, the same folks that did all those CNC machined mountain bike bits back in the day) has announced the release of a limited-edition rain jacket that it claims is virtually identical to the ones many of us have seen worn by some professional riders – but not necessarily in local shops.

Key features for the made-in-Italy Proline Professional GT Rain Jacket include waterproof and breathable nylon fabrics with a microporous polyurethane coating and taped seams, a Velcro front closure instead of a full zip, stretchable fleece cuffs and a soft collar lining, stretch armpits, and reflective piping for visibility (a good thing since it's black).

Company principal Henrik Nejezchleb says what really sets his jacket apart, though, is its cut.

"The combination of patterns, materials, and construction makes it a very unique piece," he said. "As far as I know (from the factory), this construction and pattern is only available for the Pro Tour teams. They are making a special run for us with that same team spec. The factory has many patterns that are not sold at all, and they've agreed to let Curve use them for some special order items."

However, that supposed exclusivity will cost you – to the tune of US$200 – and the prepaid orders must be placed before 12am MST, October 22 with delivery scheduled right around the end of the calendar year.

"Probably a fairly small market will be interested, but a lot of the pro team stuff really is quite different than what's sold to the general public," Nejezchleb continued. "So we are trying to offer some true pro level items. I don't know if we'll sell that many but it's super cool gear so that's mainly why we're doing it."