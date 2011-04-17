Cunego unperturbed by doping investigation

Image 1 of 3 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was disappointed not to get the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) puts in a dig on an unmade section. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) after the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Cunego has said he is not worried about the outcome of the doping investigation that recently ended in Mantova but has welcomed the idea of a change of management at Lampre-ISD as the team tries to recover from the news that most of the riders, staff and team management are embroiled in the investigation.

A total of 32 people are involved in the investigation, including past and present Lampre riders, directeur sportif, team manager Giuseppe Saronni and Mantova pharmacist Guido Nigrelli.

Mantova public prosecutor Antonino Condorelli revealed details of a two-year investigation last week and under Italian law, a judge will now decide which of the 32 people named will go on trial. A decision is expected within the next two months.

"I'm not worried. Because I've nothing to worry about," Cunego told Gazzetta dello Sport defiantly.

"I know I've always worked consciously and I've always followed the rules. I can say that and my career and my behaviour confirm it."

Cunego said he didn’t even have a lawyer last week when he won the Giro dell'Appennino race in Italy. But it appears he is being assisted by Norma Gimondi, the daughter of former Giro d'Italia and Tour de France winner Felice Gimondi. However he insisted he has not formally been informed that he is under investigation.

"I don’t know exactly what is going on because I haven't received any formal notification," he said.

Cunego ready to accept a revolution at Lampre

The Lampre-ISD team is expected to undergo a revolution in the next few days as a consequence of the doping investigation. Team manager Giuseppe Saronni is likely to step aside along with several key members of staff, with Roberto Damiani the widely tipped candidate to replace him and be given the job of rebuilding the team.

Cunego welcomed any changes even if they could drastically change the structure of the team.

"I don't think it would be a bad thing. Change always happen and if it helps improve things then it's welcome. Whatever happens, I think Saronni will always supportive," he said.

