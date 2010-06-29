Cunego, Petacchi lead Lampre at Tour de France

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Lampre-Farnese Vini team will look to its veterans Damiano Cunego and Alessandro Petacchi to garner top performances in this year's Tour de France.

Petacchi will be looking to gain his first Tour stage victory since 2003, the year he claimed a total of 15 Grand Tour stage wins including four at the Tour. It will be Ale-Jet's first Tour de France since he crashed out of the 2004 edition. He will have at his side Danilo Hondo, who is also marking his return to the race after a six year absence.

Cunego, winner of the 2004 Giro d'Italia, is likely the team's GC hopeful, but Simon Spilak, winner of the Tour de Romandie, could prove to be a solid back-up contender should Cunego falter.

The sprint team will also have Tour novice Grega Bole, the Slovenian who has chalked up several impressive performances in his first season at the ProTour level, including a stage win in the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Mauro Da Dalto, Francesco Gavazzi, Mirco Lorenzetto and Adriano Malori will also be making their Tour debuts.

Lampre Farnese-Vini for the Tour de France: Grega Bole, Damiano Cunego, Mauro Da Dalto, Francesco Gavazzi, Danilo Hondo, Mirco Lorenzetto, Adriano Malori, Alessandro Petacchi and Simon Spilak