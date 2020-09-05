Crosswind chaos and GC changes – Tour de France podcast

Race leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert – who would win the stage – formed part of the front group on a windy stage 7 of the 2020 Tour de France

It's the end of stage 7 of the Tour de France, and Wout van Aert has taken his second stage win of the race, and his Jumbo-Visma team's third after a day dominated by crosswinds, chaos and GC changes.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retained his yellow jersey, but that just scratches the surface on a day that was nail-biting and intense from the gun, and saw the peloton split to pieces on several occasions through the efforts of Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team, and then later due to pressure from Ineos Grenadiers.

Several yellow-jersey contenders were caught out in the echelons, while the likes of Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Groupama-FDJ's Thibaut Pinot head into a weekend of stages in the Pyrenees within touching distance of the lead. The race is delicately poised.

In this latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, we look back at a dramatic day, hear from both Van Aert and Yates, and dissect the new GC standings ahead of the Pyrenees.

