'Cross world champ Stybar dreams of Classics success

World cyclo-cross champion Zdenek Stybar told Cyclingnews that it would be a "dream" to become a top Classics rider in the future. The Czech rider was speaking during his training trip to Mallorca, Spain.

Stybar is currently locked in set of contract negotiations with team Quick Step and his current 'cross outfit Telenet-Fidea. The contract with Telenet-Fidea will expire soon although the team has the first right of refusal on a follow-up contract.

"It's difficult at the moment because there are some discussions between my current team and my manager as they're tying to find a good way to end things but we're getting very close to the end," he told Cyclingnews.

"I want to ride on the road for Quick Step, and I think it will give me a lot of options for the future and that I can do different things, not just in cyclo-cross."

Those "things" would include riding the Classics and competing the Olympic mountain bike race at the London Games in 2012, something that Quick Step boss, Patrick Lefevere, confirmed to Cyclingnews earlier in the month.

"It's a team where I could do everything I want and don't have to eliminate anything and do my own programme."

Worlds

Before plotting a plan of world domination on and off road, Stybar has the small matter of the cyclo-cross Worlds to think about. As defending champion he will start as a favourite, despite enduring a season plighted by tendonitis.

"I'm fine at the moment. I've been staying just over the road from the HTC team here," he said.

"My injury is getting better and so far there's been no reaction and I'm satisfied that it's cleared up."

Stybar missed last weekend's World Cup race in Pont-Château, France but will race this weekend as part of his final build up. For now though he will continue to train in Mallorca, perhaps even training with HTC on specific days that match his training schedule.

"It's great weather here at the moment . You know I've been working really hard, and I've been here for 12 days training."