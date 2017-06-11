Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Jakob Fuglsang soloing to victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana's Jakob Fuglsang turned what seemed like a bid for stage glory into so much more at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The 32-year-old Dane jumped into a select group on the penultimate climb of Sunday's mountainous eighth and final stage before soloing clear to claim the stage win and the overall GC victory.

BMC's Richie Porte started the day leading Sky's Chris Froome by 1:02 in the general classification, with Fuglsang a further 13 seconds down in third overall. Froome looked to be the biggest threat to Porte's hold on the yellow jersey, and he did his part to challenge the Australian, delivering multiple attacks on the day. Porte found himself well behind a lead group of rivals at the start of the final climb, but it was Fuglsang who surged into contention for yellow on the steep gradients of the race's last mountain.

Fuglsang jumped clear with Quick-Step's Dan Martin with around seven kilometres to go, leaving Froome well behind, and then Fuglsang went solo to take the stage victory with Martin coming home second. A massive effort in pursuit saw Porte catch back up to and then pass Froome, but the Australian finished 1:15 behind Fuglsang. Thanks to the 10 bonus seconds he earned at the finish line, Fuglsang emerged from the Dauphiné's finale as not only the stage winner but also the overall race victory, with Porte settling for second on GC and Martin overhauling Froome for the final step on the overall podium.