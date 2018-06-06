Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 3 highlights - Video

Team Sky on the podium after winning the team time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky stole the show during the stage 3 team time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné, winning the 35km event between Pont-de-Vaux and Louhans-Châteaurenaud in a time of 36:33. They beat runner-up team BMC Racing by 37 seconds and third placed team Lotto Soudal by 52 seconds.

The victory bumped Michal Kwiatkowski, who lost the overall lead after crashing in stage 2, back into the yellow jersey with his teammates Gianni Moscon in second, Jonathan Castroviejo in third and Geraint Thomas in fourth.

Team Sky's squad included Moscon, Kwiatkowski, and Castroviejo all national time trial champions, along with Thomas, Luke Rowe, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Dylan van Baarle, who set the fastest times at the 14km and 24.5km time checks, and increased their speed through to the finish line, averaging 57.456 km/h.

Watch how the team time trial unfolded in the stage 3 highlights video above.