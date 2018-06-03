Trending

Criterium du Dauphine prologue start times

Le Bon off first at 12:08 CET, Houle to start last

After opting for a road stage to open last year’s race, the organisers have reinserted a prologue into proceedings for the 2018 Criterium du Dauphine. It is the only individual test against the clock with a team time trial to come mid-race.

The last Dauphine prologue was a testing uphill course in Les Gets but this year’s effort will be much more to the liking of the time trial specialists. It is just 6.6 kilometres around Valence and nigh on pan flat, giving some of the stronger sprinters an opportunity to get amongst the specialists.

With the Tour de France a further two weeks away than usual, the field is more muted than in most years but there are still plenty of riders to keep an eye on over this short course. British time trial champion Stephen Cummings is the first time triallist off at 12:11 CET. It’s hard to know what sort of Cummings will rock up at a race but he’s got something to prove ahead of the Tour de France and he may well do it here.

Ilnur Zakarin is an early runner and will be the first of the general classification riders to set down a marker when he rolls down the ramp five minutes after Cummings. He’s a good time triallist, though this style of course is not that well suited to him.

European time trial champion, Victor Campenaerts begins his ride at 12:21 and will be looking to put the disappointments of the Giro d’Italia behind him. He left the corsa rosa early so should be reasonably well rested for the Dauphine. Jonathan Castroviejo is another to look out for at 12:26 as he hopes to book a spot in Team Sky’s Tour de France squad.

The potential contenders for the stage are well spread out with Jos van Emden coming at 12:32, Bob Jungels at 12:40 and Matthias Brandle at 12:52. There is then a lengthy break before we catch up with a couple of the GC contenders. Vincenzo Nibali and Romain Bardet set off at 13:29 and 13:31 respectively. Neither are known for their time trialling talents, though Nibali can put in a decent effort, and will be focused on taking chunks out of each other.

Another GC rider, Adam Yates sets off at 14:05 as we edge towards the meat and potatoes of today’s action. Watch out for Daryl Impey at 14:27 before we enter the final 10 riders with Julian Alaphilippe kicking off the final countdown at 14:30. Geraint Thomas, Pierre Latour and Emanuel Buchmann are all in the final run of 10 with Astana’s Hugo Houle the last man off the ramp at 14:40. The course is short enough that the gaps between the riders will remain at one minute throughout the day.

 

Start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
1Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club12:08:00
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo12:09:00
3Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb12:10:00
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data12:11:00
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12:12:00
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12:13:00
7Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro12:14:00
8Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12:15:00
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin12:16:00
10Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ12:17:00
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors12:18:00
12Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team12:19:00
13Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:20:00
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal12:21:00
15Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12:22:00
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida12:23:00
17Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team12:24:00
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:25:00
19Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky12:26:00
20Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12:27:00
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team12:28:00
22Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club12:29:00
23Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo12:30:00
24Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb12:31:00
25Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo12:32:00
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data12:33:00
27Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12:34:00
28Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12:35:00
29Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro12:36:00
30Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12:37:00
31Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin12:38:00
32Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12:39:00
33Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors12:40:00
34Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team12:41:00
35Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:42:00
36Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal12:43:00
37Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12:44:00
38Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12:45:00
39Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team12:46:00
40Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:47:00
41Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky12:48:00
42Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12:49:00
43Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12:50:00
44Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club12:51:00
45Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo12:52:00
46Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb12:53:00
47Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo12:54:00
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data12:55:00
49Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12:56:00
50Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12:57:00
51Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro12:58:00
52Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12:59:00
53Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin13:00:00
54Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:01:00
55Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13:02:00
56Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team13:03:00
57Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:04:00
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:05:00
59Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe13:06:00
60Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida13:07:00
61Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:08:00
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:09:00
63Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky13:10:00
64Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:11:00
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:12:00
66Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club13:13:00
67Rœben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo13:14:00
68Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb13:15:00
69Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13:16:00
70Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data13:17:00
71Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13:18:00
72Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13:19:00
73Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro13:20:00
74Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott13:21:00
75Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin13:22:00
76David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:23:00
77Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors13:24:00
78Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team13:25:00
79Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:26:00
80Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:27:00
81Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe13:28:00
82Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13:29:00
83Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team13:30:00
84Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:31:00
85Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky13:32:00
86Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates13:33:00
87Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team13:34:00
88Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club13:35:00
89Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo13:36:00
90Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb13:37:00
91Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo13:38:00
92Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data13:39:00
93Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13:40:00
94Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13:41:00
95Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro13:42:00
96Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott13:43:00
97Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin13:44:00
98Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:45:00
99James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors13:46:00
100Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team13:47:00
101Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:48:00
102Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:49:00
103Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe13:50:00
104Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida13:51:00
105Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team13:52:00
106Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale13:53:00
107Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky13:54:00
108Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:55:00
109Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team13:56:00
110Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club13:57:00
111Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13:58:00
112Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb13:59:00
113Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo14:00:00
114Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14:01:00
115Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert14:02:00
116Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14:03:00
117Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro14:04:00
118Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott14:05:00
119Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin14:06:00
120Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:07:00
121Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors14:08:00
122Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team14:09:00
123Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:10:00
124Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal14:11:00
125Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14:12:00
126Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida14:13:00
127Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:14:00
128Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:15:00
129Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky14:16:00
130Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates14:17:00
131Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:18:00
132Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club14:19:00
133Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14:20:00
134Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb14:21:00
135Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14:22:00
136Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data14:23:00
137Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert14:24:00
138Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14:25:00
139Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro14:26:00
140Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott14:27:00
141Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin14:28:00
142Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ14:29:00
143Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors14:30:00
144Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team14:31:00
145Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:32:00
146Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:33:00
147Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:34:00
148Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida14:35:00
149Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14:36:00
150Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:37:00
151Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky14:38:00
152Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates14:39:00
153Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team14:40:00

 