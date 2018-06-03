Criterium du Dauphine prologue start times
Le Bon off first at 12:08 CET, Houle to start last
After opting for a road stage to open last year’s race, the organisers have reinserted a prologue into proceedings for the 2018 Criterium du Dauphine. It is the only individual test against the clock with a team time trial to come mid-race.
The last Dauphine prologue was a testing uphill course in Les Gets but this year’s effort will be much more to the liking of the time trial specialists. It is just 6.6 kilometres around Valence and nigh on pan flat, giving some of the stronger sprinters an opportunity to get amongst the specialists.
With the Tour de France a further two weeks away than usual, the field is more muted than in most years but there are still plenty of riders to keep an eye on over this short course. British time trial champion Stephen Cummings is the first time triallist off at 12:11 CET. It’s hard to know what sort of Cummings will rock up at a race but he’s got something to prove ahead of the Tour de France and he may well do it here.
Ilnur Zakarin is an early runner and will be the first of the general classification riders to set down a marker when he rolls down the ramp five minutes after Cummings. He’s a good time triallist, though this style of course is not that well suited to him.
European time trial champion, Victor Campenaerts begins his ride at 12:21 and will be looking to put the disappointments of the Giro d’Italia behind him. He left the corsa rosa early so should be reasonably well rested for the Dauphine. Jonathan Castroviejo is another to look out for at 12:26 as he hopes to book a spot in Team Sky’s Tour de France squad.
The potential contenders for the stage are well spread out with Jos van Emden coming at 12:32, Bob Jungels at 12:40 and Matthias Brandle at 12:52. There is then a lengthy break before we catch up with a couple of the GC contenders. Vincenzo Nibali and Romain Bardet set off at 13:29 and 13:31 respectively. Neither are known for their time trialling talents, though Nibali can put in a decent effort, and will be focused on taking chunks out of each other.
Another GC rider, Adam Yates sets off at 14:05 as we edge towards the meat and potatoes of today’s action. Watch out for Daryl Impey at 14:27 before we enter the final 10 riders with Julian Alaphilippe kicking off the final countdown at 14:30. Geraint Thomas, Pierre Latour and Emanuel Buchmann are all in the final run of 10 with Astana’s Hugo Houle the last man off the ramp at 14:40. The course is short enough that the gaps between the riders will remain at one minute throughout the day.
Start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time
|1
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|12:08:00
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12:09:00
|3
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12:10:00
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|12:11:00
|5
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12:12:00
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12:13:00
|7
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|12:14:00
|8
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12:15:00
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12:16:00
|10
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|12:17:00
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|12:18:00
|12
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:19:00
|13
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:20:00
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12:21:00
|15
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:22:00
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12:23:00
|17
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12:24:00
|18
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:25:00
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|12:26:00
|20
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12:27:00
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12:28:00
|22
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|12:29:00
|23
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|12:30:00
|24
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12:31:00
|25
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12:32:00
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12:33:00
|27
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12:34:00
|28
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12:35:00
|29
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|12:36:00
|30
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12:37:00
|31
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12:38:00
|32
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12:39:00
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|12:40:00
|34
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:41:00
|35
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:42:00
|36
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12:43:00
|37
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:44:00
|38
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12:45:00
|39
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|12:46:00
|40
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:47:00
|41
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|12:48:00
|42
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12:49:00
|43
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12:50:00
|44
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|12:51:00
|45
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|12:52:00
|46
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12:53:00
|47
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12:54:00
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|12:55:00
|49
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12:56:00
|50
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12:57:00
|51
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|12:58:00
|52
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12:59:00
|53
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:00:00
|54
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:01:00
|55
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13:02:00
|56
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:03:00
|57
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:04:00
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:05:00
|59
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:06:00
|60
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|13:07:00
|61
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:08:00
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:09:00
|63
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|13:10:00
|64
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:11:00
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:12:00
|66
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|13:13:00
|67
|Rœben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|13:14:00
|68
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13:15:00
|69
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:16:00
|70
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:17:00
|71
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13:18:00
|72
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13:19:00
|73
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|13:20:00
|74
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|13:21:00
|75
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:22:00
|76
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:23:00
|77
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|13:24:00
|78
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:25:00
|79
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:26:00
|80
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:27:00
|81
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:28:00
|82
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13:29:00
|83
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13:30:00
|84
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:31:00
|85
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|13:32:00
|86
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|13:33:00
|87
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13:34:00
|88
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|13:35:00
|89
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|13:36:00
|90
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13:37:00
|91
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:38:00
|92
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:39:00
|93
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13:40:00
|94
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13:41:00
|95
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|13:42:00
|96
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13:43:00
|97
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:44:00
|98
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:45:00
|99
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|13:46:00
|100
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:47:00
|101
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:48:00
|102
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:49:00
|103
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:50:00
|104
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|13:51:00
|105
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:52:00
|106
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:53:00
|107
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13:54:00
|108
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:55:00
|109
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13:56:00
|110
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|13:57:00
|111
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13:58:00
|112
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13:59:00
|113
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:00:00
|114
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:01:00
|115
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14:02:00
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14:03:00
|117
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|14:04:00
|118
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:05:00
|119
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:06:00
|120
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:07:00
|121
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14:08:00
|122
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|14:09:00
|123
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:10:00
|124
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|14:11:00
|125
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:12:00
|126
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14:13:00
|127
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:14:00
|128
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:15:00
|129
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|14:16:00
|130
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|14:17:00
|131
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:18:00
|132
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|14:19:00
|133
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:20:00
|134
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14:21:00
|135
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:22:00
|136
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|14:23:00
|137
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14:24:00
|138
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14:25:00
|139
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|14:26:00
|140
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:27:00
|141
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:28:00
|142
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|14:29:00
|143
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|14:30:00
|144
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:31:00
|145
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:32:00
|146
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:33:00
|147
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:34:00
|148
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|14:35:00
|149
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:36:00
|150
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:37:00
|151
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14:38:00
|152
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14:39:00
|153
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|14:40:00
