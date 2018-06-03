Criterium du Dauphine: Prologue Highlights - Video

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Critérium du Dauphiné kicked off on Sunday with a 6.6km prologue in Valence. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) won the stage covering the course in 07:25. The Polish national time trial champion beat Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) by just one second, while his teammate Gianni Moscon finished third at three seconds back.

Kwiatkowski's teammate Geraint Thomas looked to be on his way to winning the stage, however, he crashed in the second half of the course. The GC contender slid out in a right-hand corner and hit the pavement, and although he got up and finished the time trial, he lost 21 seconds and finished in 43rd place.

