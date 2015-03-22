Crash ruins Ciolek's Milan-San Remo chances

Image 1 of 7 Former race winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 7 Serge Pauwels leads the breakaway at Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Peter Sagan sees off Gerald Ciolek and Jens Debusschere. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 7 John Degenkolb wins the 2015 Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Another wet Milan-San Remo along the Coast. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 The Milan-San Remo peloton stretched out as it rolls through towns along the Ligurian Sea coastline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

MTN-Qhubeka are looking at the positives from Milan-San Remo after a late crash and a mechanical very nearly scuppered their race. Edvald Boasson Hagen managed to put the team into the top 10 but a late crash on the descent of the Poggio took out 2013 race winner Gerald Ciolek.

Ciolek showed his frustration by throwing his helmet to the ground with some force, but the German believes that the result could have been improved upon had he and Boasson Hagen been able to work together on the run-in from the Poggio to the Via Roma.

“It was a nice top 10 and in a race like this it is a result anyway. It’s just the feeling that you know if we could have both worked together then maybe we could have done a bit more,” Ciolek told Cyclingnews.



