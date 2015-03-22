Crash ruins Ciolek's Milan-San Remo chances
Boasson Hagen sprints to 10th despite mechanical issues
MTN-Qhubeka are looking at the positives from Milan-San Remo after a late crash and a mechanical very nearly scuppered their race. Edvald Boasson Hagen managed to put the team into the top 10 but a late crash on the descent of the Poggio took out 2013 race winner Gerald Ciolek.
Ciolek showed his frustration by throwing his helmet to the ground with some force, but the German believes that the result could have been improved upon had he and Boasson Hagen been able to work together on the run-in from the Poggio to the Via Roma.
“It was a nice top 10 and in a race like this it is a result anyway. It’s just the feeling that you know if we could have both worked together then maybe we could have done a bit more,” Ciolek told Cyclingnews.
