Ciolek close to win in Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan sees off Gerald Ciolek and Jens Debusschere. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Former Milan-San Remo winner Gerald Ciolek came tantilisingly close to a victory on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico today, and although he was beaten to the line by Tinkoff's Peter Sagan, the German is gaining form and confidence in his lead-out train ahead of La Primavera.

"It was a long, rainy and cold day. I was feeling good, even on the climbs," Ciolek said. "The team worked great throughout the whole stage and then did a world class leadout in the finale. Sagan just had the better kick in the end. I am really happy to see the whole team going well and working so well together."

"I think we did a great leadout with the whole team," he briefly told Cyclingnews after the cold, rainy stage. "In the end that makes me more happy with the second place."

When asked if the result was a good sign with Milan-San Remo on the horizon, Ciolek replied,"It's always nice to feel how the legs are going. It gives the whole team some confidence."

