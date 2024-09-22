Crash costs Jay Vine potential World Championships time trial medal

Australian was in bronze medal position for much of the 46.1km time trial before fall left him bleeding and finishing fifth

Jay Vine (Australia) took fifth place in the Road World Championships time trial but looked to be in the mix for bronze before his crash
Jay Vine (Australia) took fifth place in the Road World Championships time trial but looked to be in the mix for bronze before his crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jay Vine was left battered and bloody after a crash during the time trial at the Road World Championships in Zurich but got back on his bike, raced on and finished fifth behind repeat champion Remco Evenepoel.

Vine finished with blood running down his face from a cut above his eye and splatters of blood and dirt on his arms and legs. The images were reminiscent of Stefan Küng's crash at the 2023 European Championships.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.