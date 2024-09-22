Crash costs Jay Vine potential World Championships time trial medal

Jay Vine (Australia) took fifth place in the Road World Championships time trial but looked to be in the mix for bronze before his crash

Jay Vine was left battered and bloody after a crash during the time trial at the Road World Championships in Zurich but got back on his bike, raced on and finished fifth behind repeat champion Remco Evenepoel.

Vine finished with blood running down his face from a cut above his eye and splatters of blood and dirt on his arms and legs. The images were reminiscent of Stefan Küng's crash at the 2023 European Championships.

Live television didn't capture the moment Vine crashed but it appeared to happen on the fast descent to the shore of Lake Zurich.

The Australian was third fastest at the second time check after 26.6km but was only 15th fastest for the 10km section between the second and third time checks that included the descent.

Vine's finishing time of 54:26 put him 1:24 off Evenepoel and 30 seconds away from bronze medallist Edoardo Affini (Italy), who he had been battling with earlier in the time trial.

Vine was given immediate medical care after the race and did not appear to have avoided serious injury.

We will update this story when more details are available.

