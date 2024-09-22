Crash costs Jay Vine potential World Championships time trial medal
Australian was in bronze medal position for much of the 46.1km time trial before fall left him bleeding and finishing fifth
Jay Vine was left battered and bloody after a crash during the time trial at the Road World Championships in Zurich but got back on his bike, raced on and finished fifth behind repeat champion Remco Evenepoel.
Vine finished with blood running down his face from a cut above his eye and splatters of blood and dirt on his arms and legs. The images were reminiscent of Stefan Küng's crash at the 2023 European Championships.
Live television didn't capture the moment Vine crashed but it appeared to happen on the fast descent to the shore of Lake Zurich.
The Australian was third fastest at the second time check after 26.6km but was only 15th fastest for the 10km section between the second and third time checks that included the descent.
Vine's finishing time of 54:26 put him 1:24 off Evenepoel and 30 seconds away from bronze medallist Edoardo Affini (Italy), who he had been battling with earlier in the time trial.
Vine was given immediate medical care after the race and did not appear to have avoided serious injury.
We will update this story when more details are available.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.