Counting down to the Dalby Dare

David Fletcher (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Less than two weeks remain to secure a place on the start line of the Dalby Dare, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for mountain bike enthusiasts to test their skills on the course of the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup which is coming to Yorkshire for the first time this April. The Dalby Dare will be run on Saturday, April 24, one day before the World Cup race.





The route will feature challenging sections of the new World Cup course including Medusa's Drop, Worry Gill and Dixon's Hollow before breaking away from the World Cup course and continuing onto other red and black Dalby trails with a series of testing zigzags up Addersback climb. A long, fast and rocky descent down Dargate Slack will continue to test riders before a steepening technical climb up Tom Milners Grain. The riders will then have to carefully negotiate their way round Peat Head Rigg and rejoin the World Cup course.



