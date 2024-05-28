Coryn Labecki scores wins in Easton and Somerville fresh off US Pro Crit title

Coryn Labecki (EF Education - Cannondale) rides just her second race after winning the 2024 USA Cycling Pro Criterium National Championship
Coryn Labecki (EF Education - Cannondale) rides just her second race after winning the 2024 USA Cycling Pro Criterium National Championship (Image credit: Long Tail Productions)
Jump to:

US Pro criterium national champion Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) swept a pair of races in Pennsylvania over the US holiday weekend, carrying the stars-and-stripes jersey for her first victories since defending the criterium title 10 days ago in Charleston, West Virginia

At the Easton Twilight Criterium Saturday night, five riders had made separation at the front on the final lap, all marking each other into the final of six corners. Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers) jumped first and held the lead until Labecki surged on the left side to pass with 25 metres to go on the uphill finish and cross the line with room to spare.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).