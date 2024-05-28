Coryn Labecki scores wins in Easton and Somerville fresh off US Pro Crit title

US Pro criterium national champion Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) swept a pair of races in Pennsylvania over the US holiday weekend, carrying the stars-and-stripes jersey for her first victories since defending the criterium title 10 days ago in Charleston, West Virginia.

At the Easton Twilight Criterium Saturday night, five riders had made separation at the front on the final lap, all marking each other into the final of six corners. Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers) jumped first and held the lead until Labecki surged on the left side to pass with 25 metres to go on the uphill finish and cross the line with room to spare.

Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic-Abus Racing) finished third, holding off a charge of four DNA Pro Cycling riders, led by Kaitlyn Rauwerda in fourth place.

On Monday afternoon for the 79th edition of Tour of Somerville in downtown Somerville, Pennsylvania, riders had a more difficult time breaking up the race due to windy conditions and early rain. This time, Labecki outsprinted Samantha Schneider (Miami Blazers) for the win.

DNA Pro Cycling was the most active squad on the final laps of the one-hour race, however, Makayla MacPherson and Rylee McMullen managed fourth and seventh, respectively, in the bunch sprint. Camille Desrochers-Laflamme (LA Sweat) took third and Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) was fifth.

On the men’s side, Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws) won Easton Twilight Criterium, with Alec Briggs (Tekkerz) finishing second and Noah Granigan (Miami Blazers) in third. At the Tour of Somerville, Cesar Marte (Work Hard Be Humble) won the elite men’s race. Alec Briggs (Tekkerz) scored another second place with Alex Juan Zapata (DCC) in third.

Isabella Holmgren and Riley Amos score U23 XCC and XCO wins at Nove Mesto

Canadian Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) wins U23 XCC race at 2024 World Cup Nove Mesto (Image credit: ©️ WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series)

Canadian Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) won both women’s U23 races at Nové Mĕsto Na Moravĕ, Czech Republic, at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series this past weekend. USA’s Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing - Pirelli) also doubled up on the weekend, including his third consecutive men’s U23 short track race on the calendar and retained his series lead.

The 19-year-old Canadian survived treacherous conditions on a muddy course and won by nine seconds from Ella Maclean-Howell of Great Britain. Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli) finished a close third, and the US rider remained second overall in the women’s U23 standings.

In the XCO contest, Holmgren attacked early on the opening lap and then gapped the field with a flawless performance for the victory. Munro took second 2:03 off the pace, and Olivia Onesti (Trinx Factory Team) of France was third.

“It was definitely really hard. I had a front-row start, which was really nice and helpful because there was a lot of crashing behind me,” Holmgren said after the XCO race. “I tried to stay out of trouble and race my own race. The roots were slippery, so I was making sure to be super cautious on the descents and gave it my all on the climbs.”

On the men’s side in the XCC race, Amos broke away from four other riders on the final lap. He outsprinted Switzerland’s Dario Lillo (Giant Factory Off-Road Team-XC) for the win.

“All the rain during the day definitely made all the grass sections super muddy [and] super slow. If you were in the group, you were just getting sprayed in the mouth and eyes with mud. Staying out of danger was the goal today because it was really slippery,” he said afterwards. “I just got over from the US on Monday [May 20], so I barely kicked the jet lag on time.”

On Saturday, the men’s U23 XCO race had 160 racers, and Amos charged to the front with Luca Martin (Orbea Factory Team) right out of the start chute. The two exchanged control of the lead several times, but Amos charged away with a solo effort in the second half of the race and won by 17 seconds over the Frenchman. USA’s Bjorn Riley (Trek Future Racing) was able to close for third place.

13 Junior and U23 teams receive grants from USA Cycling Foundation

Grant recipients of the 2024 USA Cycling Centers of Excellence programmes were announced this week, with 13 junior and under-23 teams earning recognition for outstanding achievements in nurturing young cyclists.

“In its 22nd year, the USA Cycling Foundation, alongside its incredible donors, has contributed over $600,000 to support clubs that play a pivotal role in shaping the future of American cycling,” said USA Cycling Director of Membership, Eric Bennett.

“This year, we received a record number of applications, highlighting the significant impact of this initiative on the cycling community. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all Clubs for their tireless dedication to enriching the cycling culture in the United States.”

Boulder Junior Cycling in Colorado, Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 DEVO in Virginia, Bear National Team in California and CT Cycling Advancement Program in Connecticut received grants a the tier-1 level.

Nine clubs were recognised at the tier-2 level: Dirt Camp Racing in Alabama, Fount Cycling Guild in Kentucky, Greater Houston Cycling Foundation in Texas, Michigan Junior Cycling Devo in Michigan, Midwest Devo Cycling in Indiana, NJCX in New Jersey, Star Track Cycling in New York, Team Swift in California and WE Development in Colorado.