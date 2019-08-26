Cort Nielsen signs with EF Education First

Image 1 of 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Magnus Cort celebrates winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 4 Magnus Cort Neilsen wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The EF Education First team announced it has signed Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen for the 2020 season. The 26-year-old will move across to the American squad after two seasons with Astana after getting a positive recommendation from compatriot Matti Breschel, who has been with the team for two seasons.

"I've heard great things about the team, especially from Matti Breschel," said Cort Nielsen. "The most important thing for me in selecting a team is its people, and it's clear that this is a group where I'll fit in well. As a bonus, the team is located in Girona, where I spend a lot of time training, and speaks English as its main language, which is important to me."

Cort began his WorldTour career with Orica-GreenEdge after a stint as a trainee in 2014. A versatile rider, he won four stages of the Tour of Denmark before finding success at the highest level with two stage victories in the 2016 Vuelta a Espana in bunch sprints. His win in the 2018 Tour de France stage to Carcassone came from a small breakaway, while this year's Paris-Nice stage win in Pélussin was the result of a solo move from the breakaway on a late climb.

He's also won stages of the Tour of Oman, Tour de Yorkshire and the BinckBank Tour.

"Magnus brings versatility and a winning mindset to the team," said EF Education First Pro Cycling CEO Jonathan Vaughters. "He's a talented rider in various terrains. He was climbing in the front during the last week of the Tour de France, can win from small groups or breaks with his speed, and is a very clever rider in tactically complex situations."

Cort said he will be happy to take on a number of different roles in his new team.

"I'm able to work for a general classification leader, help in the lead-out train or carry a leadership role myself. I hope to have my chances to win some races next year."