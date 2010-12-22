Cornu finds a team after Pegasus Sports problems

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on his way to winning the time trial stage at the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian time trial expert Dominique Cornu is set to become the second Pegasus Sports rider to find a new team for 2011 after Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator team manager Christophe Sercu indicated Cornu would become the team's 21st rider.

On Tuesday Canada's Svein Tuft secured a place with the Spidertech team but most riders, including sprinter Robbie McEwen, are still desperately looking for a new team for 2011 after Pegasus Sports was refused a place in the UCI's Professional Continental ranks.

Lance Armstrong's RadioShack team seems interested in signing McEwen, but the veteran sprinter has hinted he will retire if he fails to secure a suitable deal for 2011.

25-year-old Cornu was Under 23 world time trial champion in 2006 and rode for Skil-Shimano in 2010. Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator will help him target time trial events at the 2012 London Olympics.

"He will be with us so he can have the opportunity to further his career on the road and the track, with the objective in 2012 to compete in the London Olympics in the various races against the clock," Sercu told Belga.

The Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator will now have a roster of 21 riders for 2011. They will get together for their first training camp of the new year in Calpe between January 12 and 23.