Pegasus Sports: Who's affected by the situation?

The news that Pegasus Sports was denied a Pro Continental licence by the UCI has affected staff, riders and management of the Australian team, who are now forced to reconsider their options as the 2011 season looms.

Despite finding a financial backer at the last minute when the majority owner decided to withdraw its support, Chris White was shocked when cycling's governing body informed him of its decision not to grant a licence.

There's the chance for some riders to head back to the US and compete for the Fly V Australia Continental squad, although for those drafted from the ranks of the ProTour, that won't be an appealing option.

Cyclingnews takes a look at the riders affected by the decision.

Clinton Avery (NZL)

Born: December 3, 1987

Age: 22

Resides: Rotorua, New Zealand

Turned pro: 2011

Previous squad: Team Radio Shack

Avery was a 'development signing' for the team and had spent the last year at RadioShack; there's a chance the young Kiwi could find himself back there after the events of the last few weeks and while the American squad will only be in existence for one more season, it still gives him a chance to race in Europe.

Jonathan Cantwell (AUS)

Born: January 8, 1982

Age: 28

Resides: Varsity Lakes, Australia

Turned pro: 2008

Previous squad: Fly V Australia

Cantwell has improved in leaps and bounds over the past two seasons racing in the US. His success in criteriums was evident and there existed the possibility he could try to translate that into success in other countries. Looks likely to be back Stateside in 2011 with the Fly V Australia squad.

Born: October 10, 1985

Age: 25

Resides: Grembergen, Belgium

Turned pro: 2007

Previous squad: Skil - Shimano

Cornu was another major signing for Pegasus Sports, having previously ridden for Silence-Lotto and Skil-Shimano, both of which boast big-race pedigree. An accomplished time trial rider, Cornu had stated to Belgian media outlets that he believed the team would be granted a ProContinental licence.

Jai Crawford (AUS)

Born: August 4, 1983

Age: 27

Resides: St Bellerive, Australia

Turned pro: 2005

Previous squad: Fly V Australia

Crawford is a talented climber who proved his prowess throughout the 2010 season in the US. Races such as the Tour of Utah suit his strengths and at 27 a move to take in some European experience would have been crucial.

Ben Day (AUS)

Born: December 11, 1978

Age: 31

Resides: Boulder, Colorado

Turned pro: 2003

Previous squad: Fly V Australia

Day is an experienced campaigner in the US, having ridden and won many of the events on the National Racing Calendar; 2010 was no exception and he put Fly V Australia on the top step of the podium on multiple occasions. May find himself back there next season, too.

Rohan Dennis (AUS)

Born: May 28, 1990

Age: 20

Resides: Adelaide, Australia

Turned pro: 2010

Previous squad: Team Jayco - Skins

The youngest member of the Pegasus Sports squad, Dennis emerged as a track rider and backed that up with solid performances for the Australian Institute of Sport on the road. An emerging talent who has now been forced to look elsewhere for a ride in 2011, although a US option with the Continental Fly V Australia outfit may be possible.

Markus Eichler (GER)

Born: February 18, 1982

Age: 28

Resides: Jülich, Germany

Turned pro: 2007

Previous squad: Team Milram

Eichler had found a suitable home in Pegasus Sports after the withdrawal of Milram from its role as sponsor of a ProTour team. Brought into the squad as a solid domestique for the likes of Robbie McEwen and Robbie Hunter, Eichler could find himself with a European Continental outfit in order to keep his career on track.

Born: April 22, 1977

Age: 33

Resides: Oberarth, Switzerland

Turned pro: 1999

Previous squad: Garmin - Transitions

In addition to the other Robbie - McEwen - Hunter was one of the team's two big name sprinters with grand tour pedigree. He had a year remaining on his Garmin-Transitions contract and will undoubtedly have received offers to ride with other teams for the 2011 season.

Daryl Impey (RSA)

Born: December 6, 1984

Age: 26

Resides: Johannesburg, South Africa

Turned pro: 2008

Previous squad: Team Radio Shack

Impey was a valuable acquisition for Pegasus Sports, having spent time at Barloworld before a year at lance Armstrong's RadioShack squad. Like his countryman Hunter, Impey will likely be picked up by another outfit to contribute to its efforts in events such as the Spring Classics, which is where the 26-year-old's calling lies.

Aaron Kemps (AUS)

Born: September 10, 1983

Age: 27

Resides: Bundaberg, Australia

Turned pro: 2005

Previous squad: Fly V Australia

Kemps has spent time at teams such as Liberty Seguros and Astana, and spent the 2010 season with Fly V Australia. The reigning Australian criterium national champion, the Bundaberg native should have the option of remaining with Fly V or could find himself on another squad given the current situation.

Sergey Klimov (RUS)

Born: July 7, 1980

Age: 30

Resides: Larnaca, Cyprus

Turned pro: 2001

Previous squad: Team Katyusha

A nine-year professional, Klimov had the experience necessary to form the nucleus of Pegasus Sports' Classics push. Coming over from Katyusha, where he had ridden with Robbie McEwen, he would add a wise head to the team's lineup. Shouldn't find it overly difficult to garner another ride but the timing of this latest development won't help matters.

Born: March 5, 1981

Age: 29

Resides: Euskirchen, Germany

Turned pro: 2004

Previous squad: Team Milram

Christian Knees was an early recruit for Pegasus Sports, brought in to aid in a Classics campaign that could have included Gent-Wevelgem and the Scheldeprijs. A professional for six years, he was also part of the clean out when Milram announced it was ceasing its support of a cycling team. Now part of another clean out...

Darren Lapthorne (AUS)

Born: March 4, 1983

Age: 27

Resides: Australia

Turned pro: 2006

Previous squad: Rapha Condor

The 2007 Australian road race national champion was announced as part of the Pegasus Sports fold late in the year and the classy 27-year-old looked to be a valuable signing for White. Chances are he may find himself back with British squad Rapha Condor for next year.

Darren Lill (RSA)

Born: August 20, 1982

Age: 28

Resides: Cape Town, South Africa

Turned pro: 2004

Previous squad: Fly V Australia

As a proven climber with the Fly V Australia outfit, Lill shouldn't find it too difficult to jump on board a US Continental team for 2011; although with belts tightening amongst squads in the NRC, he'll need to negotiate hard to get a ride, given the short timeframe within which he's working.

Trent Lowe (AUS)

Born: October 8, 1984

Age: 26

Resides: Mooroolbark, Australia

Turned pro: 2005

Previous squad: Garmin - Transitions

The prodigiously-talented Lowe started his pro road career with Discovery Channel before a move to the Garmin outfit; illness during the past two years hampered his racing and he was looking for a fresh start with pergasus Sports. Expect the 26-year-old Victorian to be signed by a European team in the aftermath of the latest developments.

Born: June 24, 1972

Age: 38

Resides: Australia

Turned pro: 1996

Previous squad: Team Katyusha

With 12 Tour de France victories to his name and a host of other wins, McEwen's name is synonymous with road sprinting. There are reported offers on the table for the experienced 38-year-old, although he was supposed to be Pegasus Sports' main man for the 2011 season.

Jacek Morajko (POL)

Born: April 26, 1981

Age: 29

Resides: Poland

Turned pro: 2004

Previous squad: Mróz - Active Jet

Having made his way over to Pegasus Sports from a relatively-unknown Continental squad, Morajko will have to step back into that mould with the latest development. Would have been a useful cog in the team's Classics plans.

Luke Roberts (AUS)

Born: January 25, 1977

Age: 33

Resides: Sindorf, Germany

Turned pro: 2005

Previous squad: Team Milram

This Olympic gold medalist on the track had made a strong return to road competition during 2010; the demise of Team Milram and now Pegasus Sports has left the 33-year-old Adelaide native with a sour taste in his mouth over the fickle nature of team sponsorship. A quality rider, he should find alternative employment arrangements.

Thomas Rohregger (AUT)

Born: December 23, 1982

Age: 27

Resides: Kramsach, Austria

Turned pro: 2006

Previous squad: Team Milram

Vaunted as a climbing talent, this 27-year-old Austrian was one of Pegasus Sports' big signings as a future contender in smaller tours such as Tour de Suisse, should the team have received invites. That won't be happening but Rohregger may find a place in another team a little difficult to come by given that his is not a household name.

Bernie Sulzberger (AUS)

Born: December 5, 1981

Age: 29

Resides: Flowery Gulley, Australia

Turned pro: 2007

Previous squad: Fly V Australia

Sulzberger has done the hard yards with the Fly V squad, proving himself to be a consistent performer and worthy of a try in Europe. The 29-year-old Tasmanian has gone from strength to strength and has been the Australian criterium national champion. May find himself again racing in the US next season.

Jay Thomson (RSA)

Born: April 12, 1986

Age: 24

Resides: Johannesburg, South Africa

Turned pro: 2007

Previous squad: Fly V Australia

A strong rouleur, Thomson is a former rugby player who has adapted to life on the bike well. May have to do more time racing Stateside with the current situation; he was part of Fly V Australia's squad during the 2010 season.

Bobbie Traksel (NED)

Born: November 3, 1981

Age: 29

Resides: Rucphen, The Netherlands

Turned pro: 2001

Previous squad: Vacansoleil

With almost a decade of European racing experience, Traksel was one of the last signings Chris White announced ahead of the squad's training camp in November. While Vacansoleil - the squad from which he moved - was granted ProTeam status,Traksel may have to call in some favours and grab a last-minute spot on a Dutch or Belgian ProContinental or Continental team for 2011.

Born: May 9, 1977

Age: 33

Resides: Langley, Canada

Turned pro: 2001

Previous squad: Garmin - Transitions

The experienced Canadian was one of the Garmin mainstays and was signed to Pegasus Sports as a leader for shorter tours, where he had enjoyed success in the past. Given his status as a former ProTour rider he should have some offers on the table to pursue ahead of 2011 and just announced he'll ride for Canadian ProContinental squad SpiderTech next year.

Phil Zajicek (USA)

Born: March 20, 1979

Age: 31

Resides: Boulder, Colorado

Turned pro: 2001

Previous squad: Fly V Australia

An experienced campaigner on the NRC circuit, 'Phil Z' should be able to find himself a home with Fly V Australia, with which he spent the 2010 season. At 31, the varied program hitherto planned for Pegasus Sports would have suited Zajicek but he should slip back into US competition easily.