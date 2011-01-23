Coppel aiming for top 15 finish at Tour de France

Image 1 of 36 Jerome Coppel is the team's stage race hopeful (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 2 of 36 Jimmy Engoulvent (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 36 The back of the team jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 36 Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 36 Jonathan Hivert and Fabrice Jeandesboz (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 36 Jimmy Engoulvent and Jérémie Galland (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 36 Jimmy Casper, Cyril Bessy and Arnaud Coyot (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 36 Rony Martias, Romain Matheou and Stéphane Poulhiès (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 36 Cyril Bessy and Jonathan Hivert share a secret (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 36 Riders were all smiles at the Saur Sojasun presentation (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 36 Romain Matheou, Jean-Lou Paiani and Paul Poux (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 36 Jérôme Coppel (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 36 Jérôme Coppel is the focus for the Tour de France (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 36 Stéphane Poulhiès, Yannick Talabardon and Guillaume Levarlet (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 36 Jeremie Galland, Cyril Lemoine, Sebastien Joly, Fabrice Jeandesboz and Arnaud Coyot (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 36 Jimmy Casper, Cyril Bessy, Jonathan Hivert and Jeremie Galland (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 36 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 36 Jimmy Casper (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 36 The 2011 Saur Sojasun team (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 36 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 36 Jérôme Coppel gives his goals for the 2011 season (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 36 Philippe Raimbaud and Stephane Heulot (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 36 The team managers and the team Time (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 36 The Saur Sojasun sport directors (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 36 Riders line up for the photos (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 36 Heulot has a little mic time (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 36 Veteran Jimmy Casper (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 28 of 36 Sprinter Jimmy Engoulvent (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 29 of 36 The Saur-Sojasun team car (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 30 of 36 The Saur-Sojasun team Time (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 31 of 36 The team's time trial bike for 2011 (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 32 of 36 Stephane Heulot, the team's manager (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 33 of 36 Focus on the camera, guys (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 34 of 36 Julien Simon (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 35 of 36 The team has a few junior members (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 36 of 36 Ludovic Turpin (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto)

Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) is targeting a top 15 place at July’s Tour de France. The young French hope impressed in finishing 5th at last year’s Critérium du Dauphiné and in 2011 he will have the opportunity to exhibit his talents on the sport’s biggest stage.

“It’s true that I’m progressing every year,” Coppel told L’Équipe. “Now I’m more of a climber-rouleur than a rouler-climber and I think that I can make the top 15 in my first full Tour.”

Coppel made his Tour debut as a 22-year-old with Française des Jeux in 2009 but abandoned the race during the 12th stage. After a first campaign with Saur-Sojasun in 2010, the fourth-year professional will lead the team in its first Tour outing.

“I feel capable of it, they have confidence in me on this team,” he said. “We don’t have big names but we’re closely-knit and that’s what I’m looking for. Furthermore, it’s only by riding the Tour as a leader that I’ll be able to see where I’m at.

“I’m giving myself another three years to progress well. At 27, 28 years of age, I’ll be capable of doing great things.”

Coppel gave one of the first signs of his potential at last year’s Paris-Nice, where he finished in 10th place. This time around, however, he will instead ride the Ruta del Sol and Tour of Murcia, as Saur-Sojasun were not invited to the race to the sun this time around. They lost out to the Bretagne-Schuller team.

“At first, it was a bit of a shock,” Coppel said of his team’s exclusion. “But in any case, it’s better to go to the Tour and not to Paris-Nice than the opposite.”

Meanwhile, Saur-Sojasun manager Stéphane Heulot echoed his star rider’s high aspirations for the Tour.

“It’s not a reward, we’re going there to shine,” Heulot explained. As well as Coppel, former Tour de France stage winner Jimmy Casper will also be hoping to make an impact, while Jimmy Engoulvent, Ludovic Turpin and Sébastien Joly will bring a wealth of experience to proceedings.

However, Heulot acknowledged that come July, all eyes will be on his young leader Coppel. “I still don’t know what his limits are,” he said.

