Contentpolis-AMPO's Vera arrested in Spain

Spanish press have reported that Contentpolis-AMPO rider Pedro José Vera was among a number of individuals arrested in Spain Tuesday by the Spanish police, for his alleged involvement in a doping ring.

Spanish newspaper Marca and Spanish news agency EFE have reported that the 25-year-old Murcian cyclist is being held by Spanish authorities for alleged involvement in the distribution of doping products to other athletes.

The arrest of Vera, who rode as a neo-pro with Contentpolis-AMPO this year, was part of operation involving up to 60 members of the Spain's Guardia Civil police. It carried out targeted searches of properties across Spain.

Valencian newspaper Levante-El Mercantil Valencia reported on Tuesday that the searches came after more than a year of investigation by the Guardia Civil's Central Operational Unit (UCO).

Peruvian physician and former Kelme team doctor Walter Viru was one of those arrested yesterday on suspicion of running the alleged doping ring. The group is reported to have been responsible for the distribution of EPO, CERA and growth hormones.

It is not yet known whether charges have been made against any of those individuals arrested.

