Alberto Contador adds Jean-Louis Dupont to his legal team

Image 1 of 2 Alberto Contador faces the press on Friday. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Alberto Contador awaits the start of the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador will be back in action at the three-day Vuelta a Murcia on Friday, but the he is also preparing for a possible appeal at the Court of Abitration and has hired high-profile Belgian lawyer Jean-Louis Dupont.

Dupont has assisted many sports stars and national and international federations over the years. In 1995 he represented football player Jean-Marc Bosman, a case which led to allowed players to transfer for free at the end of their contracts.

He was also Tom Boonen's defense lawyer in 2009 when the Quick Step rider successfully took on the decisison of the Tour de France organisers after they tried to stop him riding following his out of competition tests for cocaine.

Contador tested positive for traces of Clenbuterol at last year's Tour de France. The Spaniard has been cleared by his national federation, but the UCI and WADA may appeal that decision.

"Jean-Louis Dupont arrives to bring his extensive experience to this case and is already working on preparing the defense of Alberto Contador in anticipation of future events," a statement from the Contador camp read.

Contador recently attended a Saxo Bank-Sungard training camp in Mallorca and the Vuelta a Murcia will be his second race since being cleared.

“I did good training in Mallorca,” he said in a statement issued to media. “I tried to recover from the effort of the Algarve and although it has not been a very good weather, I hope that step by step I'll go a little better every day.”

"I love this race and I have good memories of 2008 (he finished third in the overall). It's a shame it had to be reduced to three days due to financial problems, but remains three spectacular stages, an initial one with a lot climbs and then a descent that may finish with a sprint, a second one that provides a good opportunity for climbers and the final time trial. It will be three intense days."

Contador confirmed he will ride the Volta a Catalunya, Vuelta a Castilla y Leon and Fleche-Wallonne before the Giro d'Italia.