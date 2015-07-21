Contador says he has no problem releasing power data

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan, Oleg Tinkov and Alberto Contador. Image 2 of 5 Stefano Feltrin paces Tinkoff-Saxo team boss Oleg Tinkov as they ride in France on Monday. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Stefano Feltrin paces Tinkoff-Saxo team boss Oleg Tinkov as they ride in France on Monday. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Oleg tinkov rides in the heat on Monday. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Tinkoff-Saxo hold their rest day press conference in a parking lot.

The Tinkoff-Saxo Tour de France rest day press conference was forced into a car park due to inadequate space in the team hotel while temperatures nudged into the high 30s. Oleg Tinkov, Peter Sagan and Alberto Contador were presented to a mix of media and autograph-hungry fans, with personal press officer Jacinto Vidarte providing translation.

Earlier in the day, Team Sky released data numbers from Chris Froome’s stage-winning ride up La Pierre Saint Martin in an attempt to stem the innuendo surrounding the maillot jaune over the last week. “I’ve never had an issue with it,” Froome said of sharing the data.

“From the team’s point of view, I feel it’s our competitive advantage, so sharing a file here and there… people know that one of my most significant power files is already out there from Ventoux. So what will it change?”





While Contador was ok with releasing the power data, there was no word from the team if it will follow Sky’s precedent.





Contador, the 2007 and 2009 Tour champion, was fourth in 2013 when Froome won the Tour de France but has twice gotten the better of the Team Sky man at both the 2012 and 2014 Vuelta a Españas.



