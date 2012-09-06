Contador proud to be in Vuelta lead
Spaniard spends first day in red
The Vuelta a Espana's longest stage of 2012 was over in four and a quarter hours, but as the peloton pounded its way south for 204.5 kilometres during stage 18, new leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) said he spent a fair part of the time "thinking about yesterday's race" - when he took over la roja from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).
"I'm pleased and proud to be wearing this jersey," the Saxo Bank-Tinkoff rider said, "and I thought a lot about how I got it.
"Frankly our tactics yesterday on the stage were perfect, it couldn't have worked out better. I'm very satisfied.
"I talked it over a bit with [former leader] Joaquim [Rodriguez] and it's nice to think that even if we hammer each other on the stages, there's enough sportsmanship in cycling to be able to discuss it afterwards in a friendly way - unlike other sports."
As for the stage itself, Contador said it was "fast, I'm sure we averaged 48 kilometres today" - the day's average speed was a little lower, 47.691kmh, but only a little.
"Everybody was looking out for me, and keeping me up there because it was windy and you had to be in a good position" - and Katusha did attempt to split the pack at one point, with 15 kilometres to go.
"It was a complicated finish, a puncture or something could have caused a lot of problems, but I got through fine. One day less to worry about."
Looking ahead, Contador said he was thinking less about Friday's stage, which is basically flat but has a technical, slightly uphill finish in La Lastrilla and "more about Saturday and La Bola del Mundo" - likely to be packed out with Contador fans, given he lives just an hour's drive away.
