Contador injures knee in training crash

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador mingles with his fans back in Pinto. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador is honoured by the locals in provincial manner. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Alberto Contador (Astana) injured his right knee in a training accident on Monday, according to the his official website. The triple Tour de France winner had already confirmed that he would not race again this season prior to the incident.

Contador’s press officer Jacinto Vidarte explained that the rider lost control of his bike at a roundabout as the surface had been made slippery by an oil spillage. Contador was able to get back on his bike immediately and continue his ride. After feeling pain overnight, however, he underwent medical checks and a pronounced inflammation of the knee was diagnosed.

Contador’s website reports that "a rest period will be required for observation of the injury." He is expected to be off the bike for a week, although it is understood that he had already scheduled a break from his training programme in the coming weeks before beginning preparations for 2011 in earnest. The Spaniard will ride for Bjarne Riis’ Sungard-Saxo Bank team next season.