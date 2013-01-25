Contador exclusive: I will not race the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador awaits the start of stage 3 at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador took an emphatic solo victory in the Vuelta's 17th stage that put the Spaniard back in the overall lead. (Image credit: AFP)

Alberto Contador has confirmed to Cyclingnews that he will not race the Giro d'Italia in 2013. The multiple grand tour winner will instead stake his season on the Tour de France, with the option of the Vuelta a España to be considered after the Tour.

Contador is currently riding the Tour de San Luis and early this week made clear his intentions that the Giro was a distinct possibility. However, his press officer had been quick to play down the story, stating that the Tour was the main aim and the the Giro was only one of many options.

However, at the finish of stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis Contador spoke to Cyclingnews and put an end to the speculation:

"The Giro for me is a very special race but for the Tour de France is more important to me this year. I was at the Giro in 2011and I have very good emotions about this race but this year I want to go 100 per cent into the Tour and then afterwards we'll see if I go to the Vuelta. There will be no Giro for me."