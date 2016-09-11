Contador criticizes Movistar for not chasing Chaves for Vuelta a Espana podium

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador tries to hold onto his podium position (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador cools down after stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador and Andrew Talansky riding in a group together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) has expressed surprise at the lack of support from Movistar to try and pull Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) back on the last mountainous stage of the Vuelta a Espana, after the Colombian climber's long-distance move pushed Contador off the podium and back down to fourth overall.

Chaves' bold attack, combined with solid support from team-mate Damien Howson, left Contador relying on teammate Yuri Trofimov on the final climb of Aitana, which was not enough to prevent the Spaniard from losing 1:24 to the Collombian.

"I thought that Movistar would help me after the stage to Formigal," Contador said, "but it didn't work out like that. Although I talked to [Alejandro] Valverde, they weren't willing to help me pull back Chaves. It's a pity, they took advantage of the situation I created that day."

Contador also indirectly, his own team and parts of his own approach, saying "I've learned a little bit more about how to race alone here, it's much easier when you have a great deal of support like with Sky.

"My team supported me as best they could but I was lacking support in the mountains."

He also admitted that he had made an error, "because I should have tried to have gone with Chaves when he attacked, but I thought it was a long way to go to the finish, so I didn't.

"I'm not so much disappointed as losing the podium as I am on losing the win overall. But when you win you don't learn much and when you lose you learn a lot more, and that's going to help me for next year.

"My congratulations to Nairo for his win, Froome for his race, and more than Chaves, Orica, for their strategy."

