Slipstream gives sneak preview of Garmin-Cervélo jersey

Slipstream Sports today released a preview of the new look for the 2011 Garmin-Cervélo team, and announced that the clothing is available to the public for pre-order on its website.

The mainly black and white kit is a departure from the bright blue and orange argyle of years past. The subdued design is a combination of the classic look favoured by Cervélo co-owner Gerard Vroomen and Slipstream's Jonathan Vaughters.

The argyle lives on only in bands around the sleeves.

Cervélo joined the Garmin-Slipstream organization as a co-title sponsor after Vroomen decided that running a team in the absence of additional sponsorship was not feasible and disbanded his squad.

World Champion Thor Hushovd and five other riders including Classics specialist Heinrich Haussler were brought into the Garmin-Cervélo team.