Contador and Basso to testify in Operacion Puerto trial

Dr Eufemiano Fuentes (Image credit: AFP)

Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso are amongst those expected to testify at the trial for Operacion Puerto, the Spanish media has reported.The trial stems from the blood doping scandal around Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes, which was exposed in 2006.

The EFE news agency reported that the judge of instruction, Antonio Serrano, “has already received the prosecution and and defense arguments”, which will be referred to the criminal court. The court will then “decide what evidence is allowed before setting the final date of the hearing.”

In addition to three-time Tour de France winner Contador and two-time Giro d'Italia winner Basso, who has already served a two-year ban for his involvement in the affair, witnesses are expected to include a doctor and a former employee of the Spanish cycling federation.

While it was not explicitly stated which side was requesting their appearance, the EFE said that the prosecution has asked that all members of the Liberty Seguros team and Michele Scarponi also appear as witnesses. Scarponi has also served a ban because of Operacion Puerto.

In November, the Court of Instruction issued an order to bring the case to court. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek prison sentences for Eufemiano Fuentes, his sister Yolanda, doctors José Luis Merino and Alfredo Córdova as well as team managers Manolo Saiz, José Ignacio Labarta and Vicente Belda.