Confusion over Nibali negotiations?

Despite comments made yesterday by Liquigas-Cannondale team manager Roberto Amadio that the outfit is resigned to Vincenzo Nibali leaving at the end of the year, the team has now released a statement that no official discussions between the parties have in fact taken place.

In a media release issued Monday morning, Liquigas-Cannondale management said: "In reference to the press rumours that have emerged yesterday about the contractual position for the immediate future of Vincenzo Nibali, the Pro Cycling Team Liquigas-Cannondale announced that, at present, no official negotiations between the parties was conducted for a possible extension of the contract.

"In full respect of the Union Cycliste Internationale regulations, Liquigas Cannondale can undertake negotiations with the athlete and his attorneys from 1 August 2012," the statement continued. "The representatives of Vincenzo Nibali point out that a contract is in place until 31 December 2012 and in order also to protect the serenity inside the team and the rider himself, refers to any discourse on or before the aforementioned date.

"The Liquigas-Cannondale team, finally, states that the words expressed by the UCI regulations are applied also in respect of all other its members, staff members and athletes."

Twenty-seven-year-old Nibali, who has been with Liquigas since 2006, is rumoured to have offers on the table of up to 2.5 million Euros per year from both Astana and BMC.