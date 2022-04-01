Confirmed: Wout van Aert to miss Tour of Flanders with COVID-19

Wout van Aert will not be racing Sunday's Tour of Flanders, he confirmed in a video message posted by his Jumbo-Visma team on Friday. The Belgian has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news follows Thursday's announcement by the Dutch squad that the race favourite had missed the team recon of the course due to illness and was "unlikely" to line up at the Ronde.

Team directeur sportif Grischa Niermann had said that Van Aert, who so far this Classics season has won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the E3 Saxo Bank Classic, was not feeling fully fit.

"Unfortunately, Wout is not joining in for the recon ride today," Niermann said on Thursday. "Unfortunately, he's not feeling really fit and he's staying at home for that reason. We have to do it at least today without him.

"If we only miss him today for the recon ride it wouldn't be too bad, but of course we have to admit that now there's a chance he will miss the race."

In Van Aert's absence, the team is set to look towards Christophe Laporte and Tiesj Benoot for leadership. The new signings have impressed this spring, with Laporte having finished runner-up at the E3 Saxo Bank Classic and at Gent-Wevelgem, and Benoot doing the same at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Van Aert joins a growing list of big-name absences for Sunday's race. Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) had already withdrawn from competition due to illness.

Earlier on Friday, Israel-Premier Tech announced the team's withdrawal from the race, following two COVID-19 tests and numerous illnesses and injuries among the team. The decision means that Sep Vanmarcke will also not be racing.

More to come…