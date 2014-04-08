Confirmed fractured scaphoid for Elmiger at Flanders

Image 1 of 3 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cyling) spectacularly rolls out of a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cyling) takes a tumble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cyling) retrieves his bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Having lost Heinrich Haussler before the start of the race, IAM Cycling's Tour of Flanders got worse when Martin Elmiger crashed into a ditch, eventually forcing him to abandon the race.

The 35-year-old Swiss underwent a MRI in Switzerland on Monday which revealed he had suffered a fracture to his left scaphoid. Elmigger will no longer take part in Sunday's Paris-Roubaix with his team stating he will be unavailable for racing for at least six weeks.

The crash, caused by another rider, leaves Sylvain Chavanel as the leader of the team ahead of the third monument of the season although Haussler is expected to have recovered from contracting gastro-enteritis on the eve of De Ronde.