Compton absent from Roubaix World Cup start line

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

A few hours before the Roubaix round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, supporters in the camp of Katie Compton (Planet Bike) were still hoping that she would be able to race, maybe even without warming up, but eventually all realized that she was suffering leg cramps that prohibited her from riding a bike.

The American was fully aware that by not starting, her successful few months of 'cross had come to an abrupt end, with the future looking grim.

"Losing the World Cup lead is tough," said her husband Mark Legg. "We were very close to making history with Katie as the first American to not only lead the World Cup competition but to be the first American to win the overall World Cup title. It would have been a huge step forward for American cyclo-cross. We'll just have to come back again fight it out against some very tough competition for the overall win."

"The last time I had these leg cramps, I struggled for about two to three weeks, so I'm afraid that I can forget about the World Cup (next weekend) and the World Championships," Compton said, facing a tough situation.

"Yesterday, I crashed on my thighs on that steep drop, but I don't think that caused the problems. The traveling must've done it again. I'd rather fight for it and lose it, than have to give it up by not starting. All the girls respect each other and feel the same," Compton told Cyclingnews.

Compton was upset with having to watch the race instead of participating though there was a bright spot. "We were both very happy to see fellow US resident and rider Katerina [Nash] win today," said Legg. "We always knew she was capable of a World Cup win. Winning in Roubaix makes the win a little extra special so we're both happy for Katerina." Nash, a citizen of the Czech Republic, resides in the US.

"We are going to rest and hope her legs will free up before Hoogerheide, but right now only her legs will determine our future this week," said Legg.

"We want to get on top of this disorder but due to its complexity, it will take a real specialist to find the answer. Our goal is to hope someone can help Katie. We've been dealing with this for a number of years, and it just keeps on changing on us and to save everyone out there the question, no it's not a question of eating more bananas."