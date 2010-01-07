2009 Reader Poll: Compton makes it three in a row
Vos finishes a strong second amongst female cyclo-crossers
For the third straight year Katie Compton finished at the top of the best female cyclo-cross racer category of the Cyclingnews Reader Poll, befitting the American's domination of the 'cross season. Compton closed out the year leading the UCI and World Cup standings, the first time an American has topped either classification.
Related Articles
Now online: The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll
2009 Reader Poll: Cobbles continue to capture readers' imagination
2009 Reader Poll: SRAM's off-road range a favourite
2009 Reader Poll: Twice is nice for Pendleton
2009 Reader Poll: Despite injury, Sir Chris Hoy tops track poll
2009 Reader Poll: Cervélo top-dog in team bike tally
2009 Reader Poll: Electronica dominates new category
2009 Reader Poll: Wiggins tops most improved
2009 Reader Poll: The grandest of them all
2009 Reader Poll: Columbia crushes competition as Best Team
Compton has been undefeated on American soil, starting in Cross Vegas and culminating with her record-setting sixth consecutive US national championship in Bend, Oregon.
While racing in Europe, Compton won the first two World Cup rounds in Treviso, Italy and Nommay, France and podiumed in the next three.
The 31-year-old American also won Belgium's Superprestige Gavere for the third straight year with a dominating performance in thick mud over reigning world champion Marianne Vos.
Vos, runner up to Compton in the Cyclingnews Reader Poll, started her 'cross season late after needing a break from her road campaign, but the Dutchwoman has proved a formidable opponent to Compton. The two-time world 'cross champion bested Compton in three consecutive World Cups, winning Koksijde and Zolder and finishing second to Daphny Van den Brand at Kalmthout.
Vos, 22, narrowly out-polled Compton in 2006, the year of her previous world championship, but wearing the rainbow jersey this season was not enough to best Compton for our readers. Perhaps a third World Championship in Tabor at the end of January will buoy her chances in the next edition of the Reader Poll, but Katie Compton, too, has her sites set on the rainbow jersey, in what would be a fitting conclusion to her best-ever cyclo-cross season.
Best Female Cyclo-crosser
1. Katie Compton: 5827
2. Marianne Vos: 4138
3. Hanka Kupfernagel: 1125
4. Katerina Nash: 821
5. Georgia Gould: 604
6. Daphny Van Den Brand: 502
7. Helen Wyman: 454
8. Natasha Elliott: 344
9. Pavla Havlikova: 173
10. Maryline Salvetat: 82
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy