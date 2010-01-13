Albert, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross standings
Stybar closes in on injured Albert
World champion Niels Albert and US champion Katie Compton remain atop the UCI's cyclo-cross rankings following a weekend in which most European countries held their national championships.
Related Articles
Albert has led the men's standings for the entire 2009-2010 season, but a fractured rib suffered at the Belgian national championships may put his streak at the top in jeopardy.
While the top-10 of the men's standings remained unchanged, second-placed Zdenek Stybar reduced his deficit to Albert from 150 points to 40 points based on the results of their respective national championships, the only events which took place since the previous UCI rankings were calculated.
Albert finished ninth in the Belgian national championships, earning 10 points, while Stybar repeated as champion of the Czech Republic, earning 120 points. Stybar may move into the overall lead after this Sunday's points-rich World Cup in Roubaix, France where Albert's start is in doubt.
Belgium continues to dominate the men's standings, placing four riders in the top-five. Sven Nys, Klaas Vantornout and Kevin Pauwels reside in third, fourth and fifth respectively.
On the women's side, Compton continues her reign at the top of the UCI 'cross standings, a position she's held the entire 2009-2010 season. Compton has 1600 points and retains her 58-point lead over runner-up Daphny Van den Brand. Compton hasn't competed since the previous UCI rankings were released, but she added 120 points to her total from her victory in the US national championships in December. The UCI delayed the addition of points earned from national championships previous to Europe's until their championships were contested.
Van den Brand likewise added 120 points to her total having earned her 11th Dutch title on Saturday and remains within striking distance of Compton. Van den Brand's compatriots Marianne Vos and Sanne van Paassen remain in third and fourth in the standings while Frenchwoman Christel Ferrier-Bruneau completes the top-five.
The women's top-ten is largely unchanged with only Czech Pavla Havlikova and Briton Helen Wyman swapping positions at ninth and tenth respectively. Havlikova finished second in her national championships while Wyman was unable to earn national championship points this past weekend as weather delayed Great Britain's event.
|1
|Niels Albert (Belgium)
|2310
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)
|2270
|3
|Sven Nys (Belgium)
|2080
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Belgium)
|1476
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Belgium)
|1231
|6
|Gerben De Knegt (Netherlands)
|1223
|7
|Francis Mourey (France)
|1218
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Belgium)
|1083
|9
|Christian Heule (Switzerland)
|904
|10
|Radomir Simunek (Czech Republic)
|835
|11
|Enrico Franzoi (Italy)
|808
|12
|Erwin Vervecken (Belgium)
|786
|13
|Martin Bina (Czech Republic)
|736
|14
|Steve Chainel (France)
|691
|15
|Martin Zlamalik (Czech Republic)
|666
|16
|Jonathan Page (United States)
|645
|17
|Tom Meeusen (Belgium)
|641
|18
|Dieter Vanthoure (Belgium)
|636
|19
|Sven Vanthourenh (Belgium)
|618
|20
|Petr Dlask (Czech Republic)
|588
|21
|Thijs Al (Netherlands)
|511
|22
|Robert Gavenda (Slovakia)
|509
|23
|Mariusz Gil (Poland)
|496
|24
|Timothy Johnson (United States)
|485
|25
|Bart Wellens (Belgium)
|462
|26
|Kamil Ausbuher (Czech Republic)
|437
|27
|James Driscoll (United States)
|417
|28
|Thijs Van Ameron (Netherlands)
|384
|29
|Ryan Trebon (United States)
|373
|30
|Marco Bianco (Italy)
|371
|31
|Jeremy Powers (United States)
|359
|32
|Philipp Walslebe (Germany)
|332
|33
|Ondrej Bambula (Czech Republic)
|305
|34
|Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)
|299
|35
|Laurent Colombat (France)
|293
|36
|Jim Aernouts (Belgium)
|293
|37
|Geoff Kabush (Canada)
|289
|38
|Jan Verstraeten (Belgium)
|284
|39
|Lukas Flückiger (Switzerland)
|282
|40
|Nicolas Bazin (France)
|280
|41
|Pawel Szczepania (Poland)
|276
|42
|Javier Ruiz De L (Spain)
|264
|43
|Joachim Parbo (Denmark)
|263
|44
|Rob Peeters (Belgium)
|254
|45
|Todd Wells (United States)
|251
|46
|Christoph Pfings (Germany)
|240
|47
|Eddy Van Ijzendo (Netherlands)
|240
|48
|John Gadret (France)
|233
|49
|Johannes Sickmue (Germany)
|231
|50
|Milan Barenyi (Slovakia)
|222
|51
|David Derepas (France)
|220
|52
|Patrick Van Leeu (Netherlands)
|207
|53
|Christopher Jone (United States)
|205
|54
|Luca Damiani (Italy)
|202
|55
|Wilant Van Gils (Netherlands)
|195
|56
|Marco Aurelio Fo (Italy)
|191
|57
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|185
|58
|Alessandro Gambi (Italy)
|184
|59
|Jean-Pierre Druc (Luxembourg)
|181
|60
|Fabio Ursi (Italy)
|181
|61
|Kacper Szczepani (Poland)
|176
|62
|Robert Glajza (Slovakia)
|175
|63
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Japan)
|171
|64
|Davide Frattini (Italy)
|170
|65
|Dan Timmerman (United States)
|165
|66
|Barry Wicks (United States)
|155
|67
|Derrick St John (Canada)
|154
|68
|Jan Denuwelaer (Belgium)
|148
|69
|Jonathan Lopez (France)
|147
|70
|Cristian Cominel (Italy)
|146
|71
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|145
|72
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spain)
|143
|73
|Jérome Chevallie (France)
|139
|74
|Martin Haring (Slovakia)
|139
|75
|Jens Westergren (Sweden)
|139
|76
|Peter Presslauer (Austria)
|138
|77
|Matthieu Boulo (France)
|137
|78
|Vaclav Metlicka (Slovakia)
|137
|79
|Arnaud Jouffroy (France)
|136
|80
|Sascha Weber (Germany)
|136
|81
|Lubomir Petrus (Czech Republic)
|134
|82
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
|132
|83
|Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
|132
|84
|George-Daniel An (Romania)
|120
|85
|Kimmo Kananen (Finland)
|120
|86
|Lars Boom (Netherlands)
|120
|87
|Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)
|117
|88
|Ian Field (Great Britain)
|116
|89
|Daniel Summerhil (United States)
|116
|90
|Troy Wells (United States)
|114
|91
|Zdenek Mlynar (Czech Republic)
|114
|92
|Kenneth Van Comp (Belgium)
|107
|93
|Gusty Bausch (Luxembourg)
|107
|94
|Valentin Scherz (Switzerland)
|107
|95
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Czech Republic)
|104
|96
|Isaac Suarez Fer (Spain)
|104
|97
|Ivar Hartogs (Netherlands)
|101
|98
|José Antonio Her (Spain)
|100
|99
|Vincent Baestaen (Belgium)
|99
|100
|Florian Vogel (Switzerland)
|99
|101
|Adam Craig (United States)
|98
|102
|Nicholas Weighal (United States)
|98
|103
|Paul Oldham (Great Britain)
|98
|104
|Brian Matter (United States)
|94
|105
|Lukas Kloucek (Czech Republic)
|93
|106
|Sascha Wagner (Germany)
|93
|107
|Jody Crawforth (Great Britain)
|92
|108
|Mike Garrigan (Canada)
|90
|109
|David Lozano Rib (Spain)
|90
|110
|Mitchell Huender (Netherlands)
|90
|111
|Luke Keough (United States)
|90
|112
|Justin Lindine (United States)
|90
|113
|Tommy Nielsen (Denmark)
|89
|114
|Jesse Anthony (United States)
|89
|115
|Adam Myerson (United States)
|86
|116
|Marek Cichosz (Poland)
|85
|117
|Aaron Schooler (Canada)
|84
|118
|Tom Van Den Bosc (Belgium)
|82
|119
|Jan Van Dael (Belgium)
|82
|120
|David Seco Amund (Spain)
|81
|121
|Masanori Kosaka (Japan)
|80
|122
|Ben Berden (Belgium)
|79
|123
|Marko Lalonde (United States)
|78
|124
|Marek Konwa (Poland)
|77
|125
|Constantino Zaba (Spain)
|76
|126
|Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)
|75
|127
|Andy Jacques-May (United States)
|74
|128
|Joshua Dillon (United States)
|74
|129
|Marco Ponta (Italy)
|72
|130
|Joeri Adams (Belgium)
|72
|131
|Yu Takenouchi (Japan)
|67
|132
|Tristan Schouten (United States)
|67
|133
|Pirmin Lang (Switzerland)
|66
|134
|Ole Quast (Germany)
|66
|135
|Paul Voss (Germany)
|65
|136
|Arnaud Labbe (France)
|64
|137
|Bram Schmitz (Netherlands)
|62
|138
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Netherlands)
|62
|139
|Evan Guthrie (Canada)
|62
|140
|Kevin Cant (Belgium)
|61
|141
|Roland Mörx (Austria)
|60
|142
|Magnus Darvell (Sweden)
|60
|143
|Lucian Logigan (Romania)
|60
|144
|Juha Kangaskokko (Finland)
|60
|145
|Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)
|60
|146
|René Lang (Switzerland)
|59
|147
|Stef Boden (Belgium)
|58
|148
|Jan Soetens (Belgium)
|57
|149
|Jake Wells (United States)
|57
|150
|Marcel Meisen (Germany)
|56
|151
|Jerome Townsend (United States)
|56
|152
|Atsushi Maruyama (Japan)
|55
|153
|Tyler Trace (Canada)
|55
|154
|Pit Schlechter (Luxembourg)
|54
|155
|Finn Heitmann (Germany)
|54
|156
|Andreas Moser (Switzerland)
|52
|157
|David Kasek (Czech Republic)
|52
|158
|Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
|50
|159
|Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)
|50
|160
|Thomas Mair (Austria)
|50
|161
|Emil Lindgren (Sweden)
|50
|162
|Marius-Cristian (Romania)
|50
|163
|Olli Miettinen (Finland)
|50
|164
|Daniel Ruiz Eche (Spain)
|49
|165
|Stijn Huys (Belgium)
|48
|166
|Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|47
|167
|Ryan Iddings (United States)
|47
|168
|Pascal Triebel (Luxembourg)
|46
|169
|Mathias Flückige (Switzerland)
|45
|170
|Hannes Genze (Germany)
|44
|171
|William Dugan (United States)
|44
|172
|Marek Canecky (Slovakia)
|43
|173
|David Hackworth (United States)
|42
|174
|Matt Shriver (United States)
|42
|175
|Travis Livermon (United States)
|41
|176
|Lars Van Der Haa (Netherlands)
|40
|177
|Jannik Hyldtoft (Denmark)
|40
|178
|Karl Heinz Golli (Austria)
|40
|179
|Robert Banach (Poland)
|40
|180
|Hikaru Kosaka (Japan)
|40
|181
|Mattias Nilsson (Sweden)
|40
|182
|Bogdan Tiganescu (Romania)
|40
|183
|Craig Richey (Canada)
|40
|184
|Tommi Tuikka (Finland)
|40
|185
|Stuart Wearmouth (Great Britain)
|40
|186
|Alessandro Fonta (Italy)
|38
|187
|Martin Gujan (Switzerland)
|37
|188
|Justin Spinelli (United States)
|36
|189
|Jean-Eudes Demar (France)
|35
|190
|Matthias Rupp (Switzerland)
|35
|191
|Zach Mc Donald (United States)
|35
|192
|Arnold Jeannesso (France)
|35
|193
|Unai Yus Kerejet (Spain)
|34
|194
|Julien Pion (France)
|34
|195
|Thomas Girard (France)
|34
|196
|David Collins (Great Britain)
|34
|197
|Seigo Yamamoto (Japan)
|33
|198
|Ryan Knapp (United States)
|33
|199
|Michael Broderic (United States)
|33
|200
|Thomas Paccagnel (Italy)
|32
|201
|Andrew Watson (Canada)
|32
|202
|Julien Roussel (France)
|32
|203
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|31
|204
|Bryan Falaschi (Italy)
|31
|205
|Matteo Trentin (Italy)
|31
|206
|Fabian Danner (Germany)
|31
|207
|Shawn Bunnin (Canada)
|31
|208
|Tim Van Nuffel (Belgium)
|31
|209
|Ryan Dewald (United States)
|31
|210
|Jérôme Junker (Luxembourg)
|30
|211
|Jonas Schau Gudd (Denmark)
|30
|212
|Gerald Hauer (Austria)
|30
|213
|Slawomir Frejows (Poland)
|30
|214
|Inigo Gomez Elor (Spain)
|30
|215
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Netherlands)
|30
|216
|Chance Noble (United States)
|30
|217
|Mathias Karlsson (Sweden)
|30
|218
|Nicolae Tintea (Romania)
|30
|219
|Simon Lambert-Le (Canada)
|30
|220
|Jukka Heinikaine (Finland)
|30
|221
|Sven Beelen (Belgium)
|29
|222
|David Juarez Ald (Spain)
|29
|223
|Weston Schempf (United States)
|29
|224
|Florian Le Corre (France)
|28
|225
|Twan Van Den Bra (Netherlands)
|25
|226
|Vincent Dias Dos (Luxembourg)
|25
|227
|Henrik Andersen (Denmark)
|25
|228
|Sergio Mantecon (Spain)
|25
|229
|Stefan Herr (Austria)
|25
|230
|Lukasz Modzelews (Poland)
|25
|231
|Kamil Gradek (Poland)
|25
|232
|Jérémy Grimal (France)
|25
|233
|Calle Friberg (Sweden)
|25
|234
|Adrian Nitu (Romania)
|25
|235
|Brian Robinson (Canada)
|25
|236
|Petri K. Leppäne (Finland)
|25
|237
|Melvin Rulliere (France)
|25
|238
|Angelo De Clercq (Belgium)
|24
|239
|Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands)
|24
|240
|Jeremy Horgan-Ko (United States)
|24
|241
|Karsten Volkmann (Germany)
|23
|242
|Jared Stafford (Canada)
|23
|243
|Carl Decker (United States)
|22
|244
|Konrad Michael O (Germany)
|22
|245
|Kris Lapere (Belgium)
|22
|246
|Constantino Fern (Luxembourg)
|20
|247
|Jacob Kjeldsen (Denmark)
|20
|248
|Carlos Hernandez (Spain)
|20
|249
|Daniele Mensi (Italy)
|20
|250
|Patrick Hackl (Austria)
|20
|251
|Robert Pietrzak (Poland)
|20
|252
|Kornel Osicki (Poland)
|20
|253
|Martin Mahdar (Slovakia)
|20
|254
|Kazuya Nakayama (Japan)
|20
|255
|Lars Bleckur (Sweden)
|20
|256
|Andrei Varga (Romania)
|20
|257
|David Larson (Canada)
|20
|258
|Samuel Halme (Finland)
|20
|259
|Guillaume Perrot (France)
|20
|260
|Adam Mcgrath (United States)
|20
|261
|Clément Bourgoin (France)
|19
|262
|Gavin Mannion (United States)
|19
|263
|Robert Jebb (Great Britain)
|18
|264
|Petr Novotný (Czech Republic)
|18
|265
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|17
|266
|Thomas Collinet (France)
|17
|267
|Tyler Wren (United States)
|17
|268
|Gianni Denolf (Belgium)
|16
|269
|Stuart Bowers (Great Britain)
|16
|270
|Dylan Mcnicholas (United States)
|16
|271
|Petr Cirkl (Czech Republic)
|16
|272
|Boris Zimine (France)
|16
|273
|Boldbaatar Bold- (Mongolia)
|15
|274
|Ariunbold Naranb (Mongolia)
|15
|275
|Olivier Laterza (Luxembourg)
|15
|276
|Kim Petersen (Denmark)
|15
|277
|Sean De Bie (Belgium)
|15
|278
|Matthias Allensp (Switzerland)
|15
|279
|Raphael Loidolt (Austria)
|15
|280
|Radoslaw Lonka (Poland)
|15
|281
|Dawid Janecki (Poland)
|15
|282
|Jan Büchmann (Germany)
|15
|283
|Aser Estevez Civ (Spain)
|15
|284
|Paul Herman (France)
|15
|285
|Matej Vysna (Slovakia)
|15
|286
|Ryohei Komori (Japan)
|15
|287
|Jeremy Ferguson (United States)
|15
|288
|Mikael Salomonss (Sweden)
|15
|289
|Ioan Neagu (Romania)
|15
|290
|Mathew Hewitt (Canada)
|15
|291
|Marko Leppämäki (Finland)
|15
|292
|Oscar Vazquez Cr (Spain)
|15
|293
|Bjorn Rondelez (Belgium)
|15
|294
|Irwin Gras (France)
|15
|295
|Alex Howes (United States)
|14
|296
|Geert Wellens (Belgium)
|14
|297
|Kirt Fitzpatrick (United States)
|14
|298
|Jonathan Sundt (United States)
|14
|299
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Switzerland)
|13
|300
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|13
|301
|Wojciech Herba (Poland)
|13
|302
|Felix Euteneuer (Germany)
|13
|303
|Oscar Boente (Spain)
|13
|304
|Justin Middleton (Canada)
|13
|305
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (United States)
|13
|306
|Fabien Taillefer (France)
|13
|307
|Derik Zampedri (Italy)
|12
|308
|James Lalonde (United States)
|12
|309
|Kaj Slenter (Netherlands)
|12
|310
|Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
|12
|311
|Mauro Gonzalez F (Spain)
|12
|312
|Martin Hunal (Czech Republic)
|12
|313
|Masashi Matsui (Japan)
|11
|314
|Zoltan Tisza (Hungary)
|11
|315
|Rafael Visinelli (Italy)
|10
|316
|Cyrille Heymans (Luxembourg)
|10
|317
|Joris Boillat (Switzerland)
|10
|318
|Allan Juul (Denmark)
|10
|319
|Ruben Veestraete (Belgium)
|10
|320
|Ismael Ventura S (Spain)
|10
|321
|Lukas Winterberg (Switzerland)
|10
|322
|Domenico Maria S (Italy)
|10
|323
|Florian König (Austria)
|10
|324
|Andrzej Michniak (Poland)
|10
|325
|Piotr Kurczab (Poland)
|10
|326
|Marcus Kaufmann (Germany)
|10
|327
|Enno Quast (Germany)
|10
|328
|Jon Gomez Elorri (Spain)
|10
|329
|Pascal Leroux (France)
|10
|330
|Stefan Gajdosik (Slovakia)
|10
|331
|Yoshinori Irie (Japan)
|10
|332
|Conor Mullervy (United States)
|10
|333
|Fredrik Svarm (Sweden)
|10
|334
|Shaun Adamson (Canada)
|10
|335
|Kyle Fry (Canada)
|10
|336
|Jaakko Sorvisto (Finland)
|10
|337
|Chris Sheppard (Canada)
|10
|338
|Romain Lejeune (France)
|10
|339
|Lewis Craven (Great Britain)
|10
|340
|Mitch Hoke (United States)
|10
|341
|Eric Thompson (United States)
|10
|342
|Kristof Cop (Belgium)
|10
|343
|Russell Stevenso (United States)
|10
|344
|Thomas Lapeyrie (France)
|10
|345
|Daniel Booth (Great Britain)
|9
|346
|Eric Brungger (Switzerland)
|8
|347
|Fabio Aru (Italy)
|8
|348
|Mariusz Woznicki (Poland)
|8
|349
|Marcus Schulte-L (Germany)
|8
|350
|Michael Schweize (Germany)
|8
|351
|Ismael Felix Bar (Spain)
|8
|352
|Yoann Corbihan (France)
|8
|353
|Boy Van Poppel (Netherlands)
|8
|354
|Cuylar Conly (Canada)
|8
|355
|Nathaniel Ward (United States)
|8
|356
|Grant Berry (United States)
|8
|357
|Sam Krieg (United States)
|8
|358
|Tobias Erler (Germany)
|8
|359
|Greg Wittwer (United States)
|8
|360
|Molly Cameron (United States)
|8
|361
|Mark Thwaites (Great Britain)
|8
|362
|Flavien Dassonvi (France)
|8
|363
|Thomas Lemaitre (France)
|8
|364
|David Menger (Czech Republic)
|7
|365
|Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)
|6
|366
|Christian Schnei (Germany)
|6
|367
|Drew Mckenzie (Canada)
|6
|368
|Tom Vannoppen (Belgium)
|6
|369
|Santiago Armero (Spain)
|6
|370
|René Obst (Germany)
|6
|371
|Davy Yeater (United States)
|6
|372
|Ludovic Renard (France)
|6
|373
|Masayuki Gouda (Japan)
|6
|374
|Stanislav Bambul (Czech Republic)
|6
|375
|Pieter Ghylleber (Belgium)
|6
|376
|Jamie Newall (Great Britain)
|6
|377
|Jacobe Keough (United States)
|6
|378
|Kevin Noiles (Canada)
|6
|379
|Bretislav Rohel (Czech Republic)
|6
|380
|Tom Last (Great Britain)
|6
|381
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|6
|382
|Osmond Bakker (Canada)
|5
|383
|Naran Khangarid (Mongolia)
|5
|384
|Baasankhuu Myagm (Mongolia)
|5
|385
|Yves Corminboeuf (Switzerland)
|5
|386
|Philipp Bützow (Luxembourg)
|5
|387
|Christof Bischof (Switzerland)
|5
|388
|Torben Ternstrøm (Denmark)
|5
|389
|Juan Carlos Gome (Spain)
|5
|390
|Peter Frei (Switzerland)
|5
|391
|Igor Smarzaro (Italy)
|5
|392
|Andreas Mayer (Austria)
|5
|393
|Krzysztof Florcz (Poland)
|5
|394
|Mateusz Chmurzew (Poland)
|5
|395
|Óscar Martínez (Spain)
|5
|396
|Pierre Garson (France)
|5
|397
|Kevin Smit (Netherlands)
|5
|398
|Jozef Zima (Slovakia)
|5
|399
|Nathan Bannerman (United States)
|5
|400
|Martin Filipsson (Sweden)
|5
|401
|Kevin Calhoun (Canada)
|5
|402
|Matthew Krahn (Canada)
|5
|403
|Ari Kansikas (Finland)
|5
|404
|Jack Hinkens (United States)
|5
|405
|Jordy Luisman (Netherlands)
|5
|406
|Alessandro Calde (Italy)
|4
|407
|Shintarou Nakama (Japan)
|4
|408
|Kristian Hynek (Czech Republic)
|4
|409
|Lukas Prihoda (Czech Republic)
|4
|410
|Quentin Berthole (Belgium)
|4
|411
|Nathan Wyatt (United States)
|4
|412
|Thibault Taboury (France)
|4
|413
|Michael Wildhabe (Switzerland)
|3
|414
|Daniele Dall'ost (Italy)
|3
|415
|Pawel Wojczal (Poland)
|3
|416
|Toni Bretschneid (Germany)
|3
|417
|Gonzalo De Luis (Spain)
|3
|418
|Jimmy Turgis (France)
|3
|419
|Geert Van Der Ho (Netherlands)
|3
|420
|Steve Fisher (United States)
|3
|421
|Stephen Cooley (Canada)
|3
|422
|Justin Robinson (United States)
|3
|423
|Nicholas Craig (Great Britain)
|3
|424
|Karel Nepras (Czech Republic)
|3
|425
|Ned Overend (United States)
|3
|426
|Matt Pacocha (United States)
|2
|427
|Cameron Jette (Canada)
|2
|428
|Antonio Suarez F (Spain)
|2
|429
|Alec Donahue (United States)
|2
|430
|David Bertram (Germany)
|2
|431
|Julien Belgy (France)
|2
|432
|Shinya Ikemoto (Japan)
|2
|433
|Lionel Genthon (France)
|2
|434
|Guillaume Neless (United States)
|2
|435
|Nico Brüngger (Switzerland)
|2
|436
|Bart Verschueren (Belgium)
|2
|437
|Mitchell Kerstin (United States)
|2
|438
|Wim Leemans (Belgium)
|2
|439
|Julien Trehin (France)
|2
|440
|Adam Bergman (United States)
|1
|441
|Kyle Douglas (Canada)
|1
|442
|Joseph Thompson (United States)
|1
|443
|David Pagnier (France)
|1
|444
|Andreas Kugler (Switzerland)
|1
|445
|Martino Fruet (Italy)
|1
|446
|Dave De Cleyn (Belgium)
|1
|447
|Damian Schmitt (United States)
|1
|448
|Nathan Chown (Canada)
|1
|449
|Peter Bradshaw (United States)
|1
|450
|Brady Kappius (United States)
|1
|451
|Stefan Freudenbe (Germany)
|1
|452
|Brad Perley (United States)
|1
|453
|Brandon Dwight (United States)
|1
|454
|Josef Soukup (Czech Republic)
|1
|455
|Ian Brown (United States)
|1
|456
|Mark Batty (Canada)
|1
|457
|Tom Burke (United States)
|1
|458
|Rickey Visinski (United States)
|1
|459
|Ben Eedy (Great Britain)
|1
|460
|Théo Vimpere (France)
|1
|461
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Belgium)
|1
|1
|Katherine Compton (United States)
|1600
|pts
|2
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Netherlands)
|1542
|3
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|1420
|4
|Sanne Van Paassen (Netherlands)
|1023
|5
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (France)
|912
|6
|Sanne Cant (Belgium)
|885
|7
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)
|883
|8
|Caroline Mani (France)
|802
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)
|685
|10
|Helen Wyman (Great Britain)
|679
|11
|Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)
|545
|12
|Linda Van Rijen (Netherlands)
|478
|13
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France)
|467
|14
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Belgium)
|434
|15
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (France)
|407
|16
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|390
|17
|Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
|359
|18
|Gabriella Day (Great Britain)
|340
|19
|Jana Kyptova (Czech Republic)
|331
|20
|Jasmin Achermann (Switzerland)
|311
|21
|Nikki Harris (Great Britain)
|303
|22
|Reza Hormes (Netherlands)
|301
|23
|Amy Dombroski (United States)
|293
|24
|Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)
|290
|25
|Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)
|279
|26
|Evelyn Staffler (Italy)
|261
|27
|Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands)
|250
|28
|Maureen Guichardot (France)
|247
|29
|Nikoline Hansen (Denmark)
|243
|30
|Natasha Elliott (Canada)
|236
|31
|Mary Mcconneloug (United States)
|230
|32
|Meredith Miller (United States)
|217
|33
|Veronica Alessio (Italy)
|214
|34
|Alison Sydor (Canada)
|202
|35
|Laura Van Gilder (United States)
|200
|36
|Maureen Bruno Roy (United States)
|199
|37
|Nancy Bober (Belgium)
|198
|38
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Slovakia)
|197
|39
|Susan Butler (United States)
|189
|40
|Ayako Toyooka (Japan)
|188
|41
|Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spain)
|177
|42
|Georgia Gould (United States)
|168
|43
|Elke Riedl (Austria)
|160
|44
|Martina Zwick (Germany)
|158
|45
|Alison Dunlap (United States)
|155
|46
|Vicki Thomas (Canada)
|146
|47
|Saskia Elemans (Netherlands)
|143
|48
|Christine Vardaros (United States)
|138
|49
|Andrea Smith (United States)
|136
|50
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Belgium)
|135
|51
|Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)
|130
|52
|Camille Darcel (France)
|129
|53
|Deidre Winfield (United States)
|129
|54
|Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
|120
|55
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spain)
|120
|56
|Marzena Wasiuk (Poland)
|120
|57
|Kajsa Snihs (Sweden)
|120
|58
|Carina Ketonen (Finland)
|120
|59
|Francesca Cucciniello (Italy)
|112
|60
|Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)
|106
|61
|Linda Sone (United States)
|104
|62
|Kristin Wentworth (United States)
|100
|63
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Czech Republic)
|98
|64
|Kelli Emmett (United States)
|97
|65
|Kaitlin Antonneau (United States)
|97
|66
|Rebecca Wellons (United States)
|94
|67
|Amanda Carey (United States)
|94
|68
|Suzie Godart (Luxembourg)
|92
|69
|Pepper Harlton (Canada)
|92
|70
|Vania Rossi (Italy)
|90
|71
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
|89
|72
|Stefania Vecchio (Italy)
|88
|73
|Katrien Thijs (Belgium)
|85
|74
|Masami Mashimo (Japan)
|80
|75
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Italy)
|77
|76
|Jennifer Sagesser (Switzerland)
|76
|77
|Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)
|74
|78
|Veerle Ingels (Belgium)
|73
|79
|Susanne Juranek (Germany)
|72
|80
|Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)
|66
|81
|Rebecca Talen (Netherlands)
|64
|82
|Anna Barensfeld (United States)
|62
|83
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Switzerland)
|60
|84
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (Luxembourg)
|60
|85
|Mette Andersen (Denmark)
|60
|86
|Silke Schrattenecker (Austria)
|60
|87
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spain)
|60
|88
|Dorota Warczyk (Poland)
|60
|89
|Michaela Malarikova (Slovakia)
|60
|90
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)
|60
|91
|Lavinia Nicoleta Rolea (Romania)
|60
|92
|Pia Pensaari (Finland)
|60
|93
|Birgit Hollmann (Germany)
|59
|94
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (France)
|59
|95
|Alexandra Bähler (Switzerland)
|59
|96
|Agnes Naumann (Germany)
|58
|97
|Kari Studley (United States)
|53
|98
|Michiko Shimura (Japan)
|52
|99
|Karen Verhestraeten (Belgium)
|50
|100
|Birgitte Nielsen (Denmark)
|50
|101
|Petra Zehetner (Austria)
|50
|102
|Kinga Mudyn (Poland)
|50
|103
|Masumi Sakai (Japan)
|50
|104
|Angelica Edvardsson (Sweden)
|50
|105
|Maria-Patricia Plumbota (Romania)
|50
|106
|Mical Dyck (Canada)
|50
|107
|Sari Puumala (Finland)
|50
|108
|Barbara Howe (United States)
|50
|109
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (France)
|48
|110
|Sarah Stewart (Canada)
|48
|111
|Marina Giger (Switzerland)
|47
|112
|Kim Van Renterghem (Belgium)
|45
|113
|Lise Müller (Switzerland)
|45
|114
|Katrien Vermeiren (Belgium)
|44
|115
|Kristin Gavin (United States)
|41
|116
|Nikki Thiemann (United States)
|41
|117
|Daniela Bresciani (Italy)
|40
|118
|Christine Kovelter (Luxembourg)
|40
|119
|Trine Lorenzen (Denmark)
|40
|120
|Loes Sels (Belgium)
|40
|121
|Barbara Hütter (Austria)
|40
|122
|Fabienne Niederberger (Switzerland)
|40
|123
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spain)
|40
|124
|Barbara Stanislawiak (Poland)
|40
|125
|Malin Rydlund (Sweden)
|40
|126
|Heli Ovaska (Finland)
|40
|127
|Ludivine Henrion (Belgium)
|38
|128
|Gesa Bruchmann (Germany)
|38
|129
|Chika Fukumoto (Japan)
|38
|130
|Perrine Philippe (France)
|35
|131
|Alexa Hüni (Germany)
|33
|132
|Pavlina Marackova (Czech Republic)
|32
|133
|Lucie Novakova (Czech Republic)
|32
|134
|Monique Ludovicy (Luxembourg)
|30
|135
|Annette Berg (Denmark)
|30
|136
|Beate Eysinger (Austria)
|30
|137
|Lucia Vazquez (Spain)
|30
|138
|Karolina Kalasova (Czech Republic)
|30
|139
|Agnieszka Rek (Poland)
|30
|140
|Ellinor Stenhammer (Sweden)
|30
|141
|Jean Ann Mckirdy (Canada)
|30
|142
|Anna Ronkainen (Finland)
|30
|143
|Michaela Istvanova (Czech Republic)
|28
|144
|Ann Hansgate (United States)
|28
|145
|Sara Bresnick (United States)
|28
|146
|Renata Bucher (Switzerland)
|27
|147
|Kate Potter (Australia)
|26
|148
|Elisabetta Borgia (Italy)
|26
|149
|Anette Damgaard Andersen (Denmark)
|25
|150
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spain)
|25
|151
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Czech Republic)
|25
|152
|Olga Niewiarowska (Poland)
|25
|153
|Orina Nakajima (Japan)
|25
|154
|Hanna Konttinen (Finland)
|25
|155
|Alexandra Rannou (France)
|24
|156
|Linnea Koons (United States)
|22
|157
|Arley Kemmerer (United States)
|22
|158
|Rebecca Much (United States)
|21
|159
|Bénédicte Herve (France)
|20
|160
|Helle Hygum (Denmark)
|20
|161
|Fanny Martinet (Switzerland)
|20
|162
|Isabella Arman (Italy)
|20
|163
|Helen Grobert (Germany)
|20
|164
|Monique Van De Ree (Netherlands)
|20
|165
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spain)
|20
|166
|Natalia Mitkowska (Poland)
|20
|167
|Ikumi Tajika (Japan)
|20
|168
|Waka Takeda (Japan)
|19
|169
|Kimberly Flynn (United States)
|19
|170
|Lyne Bessette (Canada)
|17
|171
|Caeli Barron (Canada)
|16
|172
|Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spain)
|15
|173
|Romana Daneckova (Czech Republic)
|15
|174
|Karolina Garczynska (Poland)
|15
|175
|Judita Lorencová (Czech Republic)
|15
|176
|Sally Annis (United States)
|14
|177
|Bridget Linder (Canada)
|13
|178
|Elena Valentini (Italy)
|13
|179
|Anna Milkowski (United States)
|13
|180
|Cynthia Huygens (France)
|12
|181
|Martina Giovanniello (Italy)
|12
|182
|Lea Davison (United States)
|12
|183
|Anne Arnouts (Belgium)
|11
|184
|Elizabeth Frye (United States)
|11
|185
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Netherlands)
|10
|186
|Saioa Olitc Caluo (Spain)
|10
|187
|Katarzyna Janicka (Poland)
|10
|188
|Noriko Yamaguchi (Japan)
|10
|189
|Nozomi Nakamichi (Japan)
|10
|190
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Japan)
|10
|191
|Marne Smiley (United States)
|9
|192
|Alison Powers (United States)
|9
|193
|Crystal Anthony (United States)
|9
|194
|Wendy Williams (United States)
|9
|195
|Carolyn Popovic (United States)
|8
|196
|Celine Ernst (Switzerland)
|7
|197
|Loni Klettl (Canada)
|7
|198
|Denise Breu (Switzerland)
|7
|199
|Catherine Lohri (Switzerland)
|7
|200
|Kris Walker (United States)
|6
|201
|Corey Coogan (United States)
|6
|202
|Erica Yozell Miller (United States)
|6
|203
|Jennifer Maxwell (United States)
|6
|204
|Jenni Gaertner (United States)
|6
|205
|Emily Van Meter (United States)
|6
|206
|Doris Arman (Italy)
|5
|207
|Jana Suess (Germany)
|5
|208
|Linda Kroes (Netherlands)
|5
|209
|Maria Jesus Barros Fernandez (Spain)
|5
|210
|Rebecca Blatt (United States)
|5
|211
|Lisa Curry (United States)
|5
|212
|Nora Schaufuss (Germany)
|5
|213
|Iris Ockeloen (Netherlands)
|4
|214
|Perri Mertens (Australia)
|4
|215
|Arielle Filiberti (United States)
|4
|216
|Kristine Church (United States)
|4
|217
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Germany)
|4
|218
|Lisa Strong (United States)
|4
|219
|Heather Irmiger (United States)
|4
|220
|Veerle Goossens (Netherlands)
|3
|221
|Céline Kluska (France)
|3
|222
|Pauline Godey (France)
|3
|223
|Robin Williams (United States)
|3
|224
|Masami Noma (Japan)
|3
|225
|Daniela Storch (Germany)
|3
|226
|Desiree Ehrler (Switzerland)
|3
|227
|Joele Guynup (United States)
|3
|228
|Nicole Borem (United States)
|3
|229
|Katrina Baumsteiger (United States)
|3
|230
|Devon Haskell (United States)
|3
|231
|Alice Pennington (United States)
|3
|232
|Maki Mitsuda (Japan)
|2
|233
|Romy Schneider (Germany)
|2
|234
|Sarah Maile (United States)
|2
|235
|Lauri Webber (United States)
|2
|236
|Karen Potter (United States)
|2
|237
|Rhonda Mazza (United States)
|2
|238
|Sophie Borra (Netherlands)
|1
|239
|Chiara Vannucci (Italy)
|1
|240
|Coryn Rivera (United States)
|1
|241
|Holly Klug (United States)
|1
|242
|Mailin Hummel (Germany)
|1
|243
|Deb Sweeney Whitmore (United States)
|1
|244
|Junko Ueda (Japan)
|1
|245
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Germany)
|1
|246
|Evie Boswell-Vilt (United States)
|1
|247
|Kristal Boni (United States)
|1
|248
|Lenore Pipes (United States)
|1
|249
|Karin Holmes (United States)
|1
|250
|Ashley James (United States)
|1
|251
|Annajean Dallaire (United States)
|1
|252
|Cris Rothfuss (United States)
|1
|253
|Emma Bast (United States)
|1
|254
|Patricia Buerkle (United States)
|1
|255
|Kristi Berg (United States)
|1
|256
|Kacey Mandefield (United States)
|1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy