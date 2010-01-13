Albert, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross standings

Image 1 of 2 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 2 of 2 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

World champion Niels Albert and US champion Katie Compton remain atop the UCI's cyclo-cross rankings following a weekend in which most European countries held their national championships.

Albert has led the men's standings for the entire 2009-2010 season, but a fractured rib suffered at the Belgian national championships may put his streak at the top in jeopardy.

While the top-10 of the men's standings remained unchanged, second-placed Zdenek Stybar reduced his deficit to Albert from 150 points to 40 points based on the results of their respective national championships, the only events which took place since the previous UCI rankings were calculated.

Albert finished ninth in the Belgian national championships, earning 10 points, while Stybar repeated as champion of the Czech Republic, earning 120 points. Stybar may move into the overall lead after this Sunday's points-rich World Cup in Roubaix, France where Albert's start is in doubt.

Belgium continues to dominate the men's standings, placing four riders in the top-five. Sven Nys, Klaas Vantornout and Kevin Pauwels reside in third, fourth and fifth respectively.

On the women's side, Compton continues her reign at the top of the UCI 'cross standings, a position she's held the entire 2009-2010 season. Compton has 1600 points and retains her 58-point lead over runner-up Daphny Van den Brand. Compton hasn't competed since the previous UCI rankings were released, but she added 120 points to her total from her victory in the US national championships in December. The UCI delayed the addition of points earned from national championships previous to Europe's until their championships were contested.

Van den Brand likewise added 120 points to her total having earned her 11th Dutch title on Saturday and remains within striking distance of Compton. Van den Brand's compatriots Marianne Vos and Sanne van Paassen remain in third and fourth in the standings while Frenchwoman Christel Ferrier-Bruneau completes the top-five.

The women's top-ten is largely unchanged with only Czech Pavla Havlikova and Briton Helen Wyman swapping positions at ninth and tenth respectively. Havlikova finished second in her national championships while Wyman was unable to earn national championship points this past weekend as weather delayed Great Britain's event.

Elite men's UCI cyclo-cross standings - January 12, 2010 1 Niels Albert (Belgium) 2310 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) 2270 3 Sven Nys (Belgium) 2080 4 Klaas Vantornout (Belgium) 1476 5 Kevin Pauwels (Belgium) 1231 6 Gerben De Knegt (Netherlands) 1223 7 Francis Mourey (France) 1218 8 Bart Aernouts (Belgium) 1083 9 Christian Heule (Switzerland) 904 10 Radomir Simunek (Czech Republic) 835 11 Enrico Franzoi (Italy) 808 12 Erwin Vervecken (Belgium) 786 13 Martin Bina (Czech Republic) 736 14 Steve Chainel (France) 691 15 Martin Zlamalik (Czech Republic) 666 16 Jonathan Page (United States) 645 17 Tom Meeusen (Belgium) 641 18 Dieter Vanthoure (Belgium) 636 19 Sven Vanthourenh (Belgium) 618 20 Petr Dlask (Czech Republic) 588 21 Thijs Al (Netherlands) 511 22 Robert Gavenda (Slovakia) 509 23 Mariusz Gil (Poland) 496 24 Timothy Johnson (United States) 485 25 Bart Wellens (Belgium) 462 26 Kamil Ausbuher (Czech Republic) 437 27 James Driscoll (United States) 417 28 Thijs Van Ameron (Netherlands) 384 29 Ryan Trebon (United States) 373 30 Marco Bianco (Italy) 371 31 Jeremy Powers (United States) 359 32 Philipp Walslebe (Germany) 332 33 Ondrej Bambula (Czech Republic) 305 34 Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland) 299 35 Laurent Colombat (France) 293 36 Jim Aernouts (Belgium) 293 37 Geoff Kabush (Canada) 289 38 Jan Verstraeten (Belgium) 284 39 Lukas Flückiger (Switzerland) 282 40 Nicolas Bazin (France) 280 41 Pawel Szczepania (Poland) 276 42 Javier Ruiz De L (Spain) 264 43 Joachim Parbo (Denmark) 263 44 Rob Peeters (Belgium) 254 45 Todd Wells (United States) 251 46 Christoph Pfings (Germany) 240 47 Eddy Van Ijzendo (Netherlands) 240 48 John Gadret (France) 233 49 Johannes Sickmue (Germany) 231 50 Milan Barenyi (Slovakia) 222 51 David Derepas (France) 220 52 Patrick Van Leeu (Netherlands) 207 53 Christopher Jone (United States) 205 54 Luca Damiani (Italy) 202 55 Wilant Van Gils (Netherlands) 195 56 Marco Aurelio Fo (Italy) 191 57 Elia Silvestri (Italy) 185 58 Alessandro Gambi (Italy) 184 59 Jean-Pierre Druc (Luxembourg) 181 60 Fabio Ursi (Italy) 181 61 Kacper Szczepani (Poland) 176 62 Robert Glajza (Slovakia) 175 63 Keiichi Tsujiura (Japan) 171 64 Davide Frattini (Italy) 170 65 Dan Timmerman (United States) 165 66 Barry Wicks (United States) 155 67 Derrick St John (Canada) 154 68 Jan Denuwelaer (Belgium) 148 69 Jonathan Lopez (France) 147 70 Cristian Cominel (Italy) 146 71 Tijmen Eising (Netherlands) 145 72 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spain) 143 73 Jérome Chevallie (France) 139 74 Martin Haring (Slovakia) 139 75 Jens Westergren (Sweden) 139 76 Peter Presslauer (Austria) 138 77 Matthieu Boulo (France) 137 78 Vaclav Metlicka (Slovakia) 137 79 Arnaud Jouffroy (France) 136 80 Sascha Weber (Germany) 136 81 Lubomir Petrus (Czech Republic) 134 82 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) 132 83 Arnaud Grand (Switzerland) 132 84 George-Daniel An (Romania) 120 85 Kimmo Kananen (Finland) 120 86 Lars Boom (Netherlands) 120 87 Micki Van Empel (Netherlands) 117 88 Ian Field (Great Britain) 116 89 Daniel Summerhil (United States) 116 90 Troy Wells (United States) 114 91 Zdenek Mlynar (Czech Republic) 114 92 Kenneth Van Comp (Belgium) 107 93 Gusty Bausch (Luxembourg) 107 94 Valentin Scherz (Switzerland) 107 95 Vladimir Kyzivat (Czech Republic) 104 96 Isaac Suarez Fer (Spain) 104 97 Ivar Hartogs (Netherlands) 101 98 José Antonio Her (Spain) 100 99 Vincent Baestaen (Belgium) 99 100 Florian Vogel (Switzerland) 99 101 Adam Craig (United States) 98 102 Nicholas Weighal (United States) 98 103 Paul Oldham (Great Britain) 98 104 Brian Matter (United States) 94 105 Lukas Kloucek (Czech Republic) 93 106 Sascha Wagner (Germany) 93 107 Jody Crawforth (Great Britain) 92 108 Mike Garrigan (Canada) 90 109 David Lozano Rib (Spain) 90 110 Mitchell Huender (Netherlands) 90 111 Luke Keough (United States) 90 112 Justin Lindine (United States) 90 113 Tommy Nielsen (Denmark) 89 114 Jesse Anthony (United States) 89 115 Adam Myerson (United States) 86 116 Marek Cichosz (Poland) 85 117 Aaron Schooler (Canada) 84 118 Tom Van Den Bosc (Belgium) 82 119 Jan Van Dael (Belgium) 82 120 David Seco Amund (Spain) 81 121 Masanori Kosaka (Japan) 80 122 Ben Berden (Belgium) 79 123 Marko Lalonde (United States) 78 124 Marek Konwa (Poland) 77 125 Constantino Zaba (Spain) 76 126 Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands) 75 127 Andy Jacques-May (United States) 74 128 Joshua Dillon (United States) 74 129 Marco Ponta (Italy) 72 130 Joeri Adams (Belgium) 72 131 Yu Takenouchi (Japan) 67 132 Tristan Schouten (United States) 67 133 Pirmin Lang (Switzerland) 66 134 Ole Quast (Germany) 66 135 Paul Voss (Germany) 65 136 Arnaud Labbe (France) 64 137 Bram Schmitz (Netherlands) 62 138 Roy Van Heeswijk (Netherlands) 62 139 Evan Guthrie (Canada) 62 140 Kevin Cant (Belgium) 61 141 Roland Mörx (Austria) 60 142 Magnus Darvell (Sweden) 60 143 Lucian Logigan (Romania) 60 144 Juha Kangaskokko (Finland) 60 145 Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic) 60 146 René Lang (Switzerland) 59 147 Stef Boden (Belgium) 58 148 Jan Soetens (Belgium) 57 149 Jake Wells (United States) 57 150 Marcel Meisen (Germany) 56 151 Jerome Townsend (United States) 56 152 Atsushi Maruyama (Japan) 55 153 Tyler Trace (Canada) 55 154 Pit Schlechter (Luxembourg) 54 155 Finn Heitmann (Germany) 54 156 Andreas Moser (Switzerland) 52 157 David Kasek (Czech Republic) 52 158 Ralph Naef (Switzerland) 50 159 Kenneth Hansen (Denmark) 50 160 Thomas Mair (Austria) 50 161 Emil Lindgren (Sweden) 50 162 Marius-Cristian (Romania) 50 163 Olli Miettinen (Finland) 50 164 Daniel Ruiz Eche (Spain) 49 165 Stijn Huys (Belgium) 48 166 Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic) 47 167 Ryan Iddings (United States) 47 168 Pascal Triebel (Luxembourg) 46 169 Mathias Flückige (Switzerland) 45 170 Hannes Genze (Germany) 44 171 William Dugan (United States) 44 172 Marek Canecky (Slovakia) 43 173 David Hackworth (United States) 42 174 Matt Shriver (United States) 42 175 Travis Livermon (United States) 41 176 Lars Van Der Haa (Netherlands) 40 177 Jannik Hyldtoft (Denmark) 40 178 Karl Heinz Golli (Austria) 40 179 Robert Banach (Poland) 40 180 Hikaru Kosaka (Japan) 40 181 Mattias Nilsson (Sweden) 40 182 Bogdan Tiganescu (Romania) 40 183 Craig Richey (Canada) 40 184 Tommi Tuikka (Finland) 40 185 Stuart Wearmouth (Great Britain) 40 186 Alessandro Fonta (Italy) 38 187 Martin Gujan (Switzerland) 37 188 Justin Spinelli (United States) 36 189 Jean-Eudes Demar (France) 35 190 Matthias Rupp (Switzerland) 35 191 Zach Mc Donald (United States) 35 192 Arnold Jeannesso (France) 35 193 Unai Yus Kerejet (Spain) 34 194 Julien Pion (France) 34 195 Thomas Girard (France) 34 196 David Collins (Great Britain) 34 197 Seigo Yamamoto (Japan) 33 198 Ryan Knapp (United States) 33 199 Michael Broderic (United States) 33 200 Thomas Paccagnel (Italy) 32 201 Andrew Watson (Canada) 32 202 Julien Roussel (France) 32 203 Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) 31 204 Bryan Falaschi (Italy) 31 205 Matteo Trentin (Italy) 31 206 Fabian Danner (Germany) 31 207 Shawn Bunnin (Canada) 31 208 Tim Van Nuffel (Belgium) 31 209 Ryan Dewald (United States) 31 210 Jérôme Junker (Luxembourg) 30 211 Jonas Schau Gudd (Denmark) 30 212 Gerald Hauer (Austria) 30 213 Slawomir Frejows (Poland) 30 214 Inigo Gomez Elor (Spain) 30 215 Ramon Sinkeldam (Netherlands) 30 216 Chance Noble (United States) 30 217 Mathias Karlsson (Sweden) 30 218 Nicolae Tintea (Romania) 30 219 Simon Lambert-Le (Canada) 30 220 Jukka Heinikaine (Finland) 30 221 Sven Beelen (Belgium) 29 222 David Juarez Ald (Spain) 29 223 Weston Schempf (United States) 29 224 Florian Le Corre (France) 28 225 Twan Van Den Bra (Netherlands) 25 226 Vincent Dias Dos (Luxembourg) 25 227 Henrik Andersen (Denmark) 25 228 Sergio Mantecon (Spain) 25 229 Stefan Herr (Austria) 25 230 Lukasz Modzelews (Poland) 25 231 Kamil Gradek (Poland) 25 232 Jérémy Grimal (France) 25 233 Calle Friberg (Sweden) 25 234 Adrian Nitu (Romania) 25 235 Brian Robinson (Canada) 25 236 Petri K. Leppäne (Finland) 25 237 Melvin Rulliere (France) 25 238 Angelo De Clercq (Belgium) 24 239 Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands) 24 240 Jeremy Horgan-Ko (United States) 24 241 Karsten Volkmann (Germany) 23 242 Jared Stafford (Canada) 23 243 Carl Decker (United States) 22 244 Konrad Michael O (Germany) 22 245 Kris Lapere (Belgium) 22 246 Constantino Fern (Luxembourg) 20 247 Jacob Kjeldsen (Denmark) 20 248 Carlos Hernandez (Spain) 20 249 Daniele Mensi (Italy) 20 250 Patrick Hackl (Austria) 20 251 Robert Pietrzak (Poland) 20 252 Kornel Osicki (Poland) 20 253 Martin Mahdar (Slovakia) 20 254 Kazuya Nakayama (Japan) 20 255 Lars Bleckur (Sweden) 20 256 Andrei Varga (Romania) 20 257 David Larson (Canada) 20 258 Samuel Halme (Finland) 20 259 Guillaume Perrot (France) 20 260 Adam Mcgrath (United States) 20 261 Clément Bourgoin (France) 19 262 Gavin Mannion (United States) 19 263 Robert Jebb (Great Britain) 18 264 Petr Novotný (Czech Republic) 18 265 Luca Braidot (Italy) 17 266 Thomas Collinet (France) 17 267 Tyler Wren (United States) 17 268 Gianni Denolf (Belgium) 16 269 Stuart Bowers (Great Britain) 16 270 Dylan Mcnicholas (United States) 16 271 Petr Cirkl (Czech Republic) 16 272 Boris Zimine (France) 16 273 Boldbaatar Bold- (Mongolia) 15 274 Ariunbold Naranb (Mongolia) 15 275 Olivier Laterza (Luxembourg) 15 276 Kim Petersen (Denmark) 15 277 Sean De Bie (Belgium) 15 278 Matthias Allensp (Switzerland) 15 279 Raphael Loidolt (Austria) 15 280 Radoslaw Lonka (Poland) 15 281 Dawid Janecki (Poland) 15 282 Jan Büchmann (Germany) 15 283 Aser Estevez Civ (Spain) 15 284 Paul Herman (France) 15 285 Matej Vysna (Slovakia) 15 286 Ryohei Komori (Japan) 15 287 Jeremy Ferguson (United States) 15 288 Mikael Salomonss (Sweden) 15 289 Ioan Neagu (Romania) 15 290 Mathew Hewitt (Canada) 15 291 Marko Leppämäki (Finland) 15 292 Oscar Vazquez Cr (Spain) 15 293 Bjorn Rondelez (Belgium) 15 294 Irwin Gras (France) 15 295 Alex Howes (United States) 14 296 Geert Wellens (Belgium) 14 297 Kirt Fitzpatrick (United States) 14 298 Jonathan Sundt (United States) 14 299 Jonathan Fumeaux (Switzerland) 13 300 Daniele Braidot (Italy) 13 301 Wojciech Herba (Poland) 13 302 Felix Euteneuer (Germany) 13 303 Oscar Boente (Spain) 13 304 Justin Middleton (Canada) 13 305 Andrew Wulfkuhle (United States) 13 306 Fabien Taillefer (France) 13 307 Derik Zampedri (Italy) 12 308 James Lalonde (United States) 12 309 Kaj Slenter (Netherlands) 12 310 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) 12 311 Mauro Gonzalez F (Spain) 12 312 Martin Hunal (Czech Republic) 12 313 Masashi Matsui (Japan) 11 314 Zoltan Tisza (Hungary) 11 315 Rafael Visinelli (Italy) 10 316 Cyrille Heymans (Luxembourg) 10 317 Joris Boillat (Switzerland) 10 318 Allan Juul (Denmark) 10 319 Ruben Veestraete (Belgium) 10 320 Ismael Ventura S (Spain) 10 321 Lukas Winterberg (Switzerland) 10 322 Domenico Maria S (Italy) 10 323 Florian König (Austria) 10 324 Andrzej Michniak (Poland) 10 325 Piotr Kurczab (Poland) 10 326 Marcus Kaufmann (Germany) 10 327 Enno Quast (Germany) 10 328 Jon Gomez Elorri (Spain) 10 329 Pascal Leroux (France) 10 330 Stefan Gajdosik (Slovakia) 10 331 Yoshinori Irie (Japan) 10 332 Conor Mullervy (United States) 10 333 Fredrik Svarm (Sweden) 10 334 Shaun Adamson (Canada) 10 335 Kyle Fry (Canada) 10 336 Jaakko Sorvisto (Finland) 10 337 Chris Sheppard (Canada) 10 338 Romain Lejeune (France) 10 339 Lewis Craven (Great Britain) 10 340 Mitch Hoke (United States) 10 341 Eric Thompson (United States) 10 342 Kristof Cop (Belgium) 10 343 Russell Stevenso (United States) 10 344 Thomas Lapeyrie (France) 10 345 Daniel Booth (Great Britain) 9 346 Eric Brungger (Switzerland) 8 347 Fabio Aru (Italy) 8 348 Mariusz Woznicki (Poland) 8 349 Marcus Schulte-L (Germany) 8 350 Michael Schweize (Germany) 8 351 Ismael Felix Bar (Spain) 8 352 Yoann Corbihan (France) 8 353 Boy Van Poppel (Netherlands) 8 354 Cuylar Conly (Canada) 8 355 Nathaniel Ward (United States) 8 356 Grant Berry (United States) 8 357 Sam Krieg (United States) 8 358 Tobias Erler (Germany) 8 359 Greg Wittwer (United States) 8 360 Molly Cameron (United States) 8 361 Mark Thwaites (Great Britain) 8 362 Flavien Dassonvi (France) 8 363 Thomas Lemaitre (France) 8 364 David Menger (Czech Republic) 7 365 Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium) 6 366 Christian Schnei (Germany) 6 367 Drew Mckenzie (Canada) 6 368 Tom Vannoppen (Belgium) 6 369 Santiago Armero (Spain) 6 370 René Obst (Germany) 6 371 Davy Yeater (United States) 6 372 Ludovic Renard (France) 6 373 Masayuki Gouda (Japan) 6 374 Stanislav Bambul (Czech Republic) 6 375 Pieter Ghylleber (Belgium) 6 376 Jamie Newall (Great Britain) 6 377 Jacobe Keough (United States) 6 378 Kevin Noiles (Canada) 6 379 Bretislav Rohel (Czech Republic) 6 380 Tom Last (Great Britain) 6 381 Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic) 6 382 Osmond Bakker (Canada) 5 383 Naran Khangarid (Mongolia) 5 384 Baasankhuu Myagm (Mongolia) 5 385 Yves Corminboeuf (Switzerland) 5 386 Philipp Bützow (Luxembourg) 5 387 Christof Bischof (Switzerland) 5 388 Torben Ternstrøm (Denmark) 5 389 Juan Carlos Gome (Spain) 5 390 Peter Frei (Switzerland) 5 391 Igor Smarzaro (Italy) 5 392 Andreas Mayer (Austria) 5 393 Krzysztof Florcz (Poland) 5 394 Mateusz Chmurzew (Poland) 5 395 Óscar Martínez (Spain) 5 396 Pierre Garson (France) 5 397 Kevin Smit (Netherlands) 5 398 Jozef Zima (Slovakia) 5 399 Nathan Bannerman (United States) 5 400 Martin Filipsson (Sweden) 5 401 Kevin Calhoun (Canada) 5 402 Matthew Krahn (Canada) 5 403 Ari Kansikas (Finland) 5 404 Jack Hinkens (United States) 5 405 Jordy Luisman (Netherlands) 5 406 Alessandro Calde (Italy) 4 407 Shintarou Nakama (Japan) 4 408 Kristian Hynek (Czech Republic) 4 409 Lukas Prihoda (Czech Republic) 4 410 Quentin Berthole (Belgium) 4 411 Nathan Wyatt (United States) 4 412 Thibault Taboury (France) 4 413 Michael Wildhabe (Switzerland) 3 414 Daniele Dall'ost (Italy) 3 415 Pawel Wojczal (Poland) 3 416 Toni Bretschneid (Germany) 3 417 Gonzalo De Luis (Spain) 3 418 Jimmy Turgis (France) 3 419 Geert Van Der Ho (Netherlands) 3 420 Steve Fisher (United States) 3 421 Stephen Cooley (Canada) 3 422 Justin Robinson (United States) 3 423 Nicholas Craig (Great Britain) 3 424 Karel Nepras (Czech Republic) 3 425 Ned Overend (United States) 3 426 Matt Pacocha (United States) 2 427 Cameron Jette (Canada) 2 428 Antonio Suarez F (Spain) 2 429 Alec Donahue (United States) 2 430 David Bertram (Germany) 2 431 Julien Belgy (France) 2 432 Shinya Ikemoto (Japan) 2 433 Lionel Genthon (France) 2 434 Guillaume Neless (United States) 2 435 Nico Brüngger (Switzerland) 2 436 Bart Verschueren (Belgium) 2 437 Mitchell Kerstin (United States) 2 438 Wim Leemans (Belgium) 2 439 Julien Trehin (France) 2 440 Adam Bergman (United States) 1 441 Kyle Douglas (Canada) 1 442 Joseph Thompson (United States) 1 443 David Pagnier (France) 1 444 Andreas Kugler (Switzerland) 1 445 Martino Fruet (Italy) 1 446 Dave De Cleyn (Belgium) 1 447 Damian Schmitt (United States) 1 448 Nathan Chown (Canada) 1 449 Peter Bradshaw (United States) 1 450 Brady Kappius (United States) 1 451 Stefan Freudenbe (Germany) 1 452 Brad Perley (United States) 1 453 Brandon Dwight (United States) 1 454 Josef Soukup (Czech Republic) 1 455 Ian Brown (United States) 1 456 Mark Batty (Canada) 1 457 Tom Burke (United States) 1 458 Rickey Visinski (United States) 1 459 Ben Eedy (Great Britain) 1 460 Théo Vimpere (France) 1 461 Thomas Vernaeckt (Belgium) 1