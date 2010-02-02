Competition: Design your own Ridley

Win a unique Ridley Athena worth £4500 (Image credit: Ridley)

As style statements go, surely little can compare to riding a cutting-edge racing bike finished with striking graphics you’ve designed yourself.

Thanks to Ridley, riders will be able to do just this in 2010. Ridley has built a reputation as a leader in innovative bike design by responding to the needs of passionate cyclists who demand leading-edge technology and signature style.

This year it proudly launches its custom design website www.ridley-bikes.com/customizer.

Here cyclists can create their own custom design for any carbon Ridley frame. You’ll be able to choose from a wide range of colours to create almost any colour combination that you want. To celebrate the launch of its Customizer, Ridley is challenging you to design the ultimate paint scheme for a Ridley Noah racing bike worth £4500. The best design will then be painted onto a Noah specced with Campagnolo’s 11-speed Athena groupset and presented to the winning designer!

To enter, simply visit www.ridley-bikes.com contest to check out the rules and download the design templates, then just start designing.

Once you’re happy with your design, email it – along with a signed proof of originality form which you’ll also find on the website – to customizer@ridley-bikes.com.

Every design submitted will appear online at ridley-bikes.com/contest until the closing date. Once the competition has ended Ridley and Cycling Plus will select the five best.

These will be showcased online at www.ridley-bikes.com/contest so that visitors to the website can vote for their favourite.

The online votes will be combined with the votes of Ridley staff and designers to pick a final winner who will then receive their unique Ridley Noah Athena.

To enter the competition, visit: www.ridley-bikes.com/contest

The promoter of the Design Your Own Ridley competition is Ridley Bikes and any queries relating to the competition should be directed to Ridley Bikes. For terms and conditions visit http://data.ridley-bikes.com/contest/conditions-en.html. Future Publishing Ltd is not responsible for and accepts no liability in regard to this competition.