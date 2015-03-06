Coming soon: Live coverage of Strade Bianche and Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) dominated the Strade Bianche endgame and powered to a solo victory. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 3 The peloton during Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Riche Porte sealed Paris-Nice victory by winning the Col d'Eze time trial in 2013.

There’s top-class racing from Italy and France on the agenda this weekend and you can follow all of the action right here Cyclingnews, with live, minute-by-minute coverage of both Strade Bianche and the prologue of Paris-Nice.

Though only in its ninth year, Strade Bianche has already established itself as one of the stand-out races of the spring, as the peloton snakes its way across the hills and dirt roads of Tuscany before the stirring finish on Siena’s Piazza del Campo.

The action gets underway at 10.30 CET and you can keep track of events at live.cyclingnews.com all the way to the finish on Saturday afternoon. Cyclingnews’ man in Italy, Stephen Farrand, will also be on location and will have all of the news and reaction from what is sure to be a dramatic day of racing in Tuscany.

On Sunday, attention switches north of the Alps to France, as Paris-Nice gets underway in Maurepas with a 6.7km prologue in Maurepas. The first rider rolls down the start ramp at 13.35 CET and, once again, all of the action will be covered live on Cyclingnews.

Live coverage of Paris-Nice continues daily for the duration of the race, and from next Wednesday, March 11, Cyclingnews will also cover live coverage of every stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, as the big four of Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali face off in Italy.

To get in the mood for Strade Bianche, you can read Stephen Farrand’s preview here, while Sadhbh O’Shea takes a look at what to expect in the inaugural women’s edition. Zeb Woodpower has the lowdown on Paris-Nice here.

