Coming soon: Live coverage of Milan-San Remo
Classics hit their stride with La Primavera
The Classics season hits full stride this weekend as Milan-San Remo, the first monument of 2015, takes place Sunday in Italy. Follow Cyclingnews’ live minute-by-minute coverage of La Primavera over the Poggio, the Cipressa and the first finish on Via Roma since Oscar Friere won there in 2007. Rain and a strong tailwind are expected for the race as the favourites and upstarts battle for supremacy along the Mediterranean.
The action gets underway at 10:10 CET and you can keep track of events at live.cyclingnews.com all the way to the finish late Sunday afternoon. Cyclingnews' Stephen Farrand and Sadhbh O'Shea will also be on location and will have all of the news and reaction from what is sure to be a dramatic day of racing in Italy.
