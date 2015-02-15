Coming soon: A new look for Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 5 The new home page makes it easer to find the stories you want to read (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 5 The new photo gallery layout (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 5 The news section is much easier to read (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 5 The news feed page includes all the big news from professional cycling (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 5 The races section will show all the biggest and on going races (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Cyclingnews.com, the world's leading source of professional cycling news, race results and features, is getting a new look. Designed to appeal to existing and new readers, the new version of the site features better readability and enhances the beautiful photography that Cyclingnews is known for.

You may have already seen the new design if you've viewed the website on a mobile device in the last two months. And a small number of you may have seen the new desktop site during recent testing. We're now about to bring the new desktop, tablet and mobile sites into line so you will have a consistent experience no matter what device you use.

You can see how the new site will look in the image gallery.

The main changes

On the new site the home page is more readable, with clearer fonts, relevant imagery and more space. You'll be able to find the biggest and latest stories more quickly via Today on Cyclingnews or the Latest News and Don't Miss sections.

The navigation has been upsized, rearranged and trimmed down for readability. All the sections you love are still there but are easier to find. The article pages have been redesigned with a larger, clearer font and an embedded image gallery at the top so you don't need to leave the page to view a photo.

The galleries have been overhauled so they are much faster. They also feature an expanded view option if you want to see larger images.

The reasons for change

Since launching in 1995, Cyclingnews has undergone several design changes over the years in order to keep pace with users' needs and the changing nature of the web. The current design has served us well but with changes in the way users use the site, in particular the increased use of mobiles and tablets devices, we believe this new adaptive site will offer an enhanced experience across all screen sizes.

During the relaunch, the site will continue to undergo changes as our user experience, design and development team work hard to make it better still. If you'd like to leave feedback, please use our feedback form and help us make the site better than ever.