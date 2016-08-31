Colombians mourn death of U23 racer Diego Suta

Image 1 of 2 Colombian rider Diego Suta (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 2 Jhonatan Restrepo wears a black arm band for his fallen compatriot Diego Suta (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Katusha's Jhonatan Restrepo started stage 11 of the Vuelta a España with a black arm band in remembrance of his compatriot Diego Suta, 22, who was killed in a crash on a descent during the Vuelta de la Juventud U23 race in Colombia yesterday.

Suta, who was competing in the race for the first time, was descending the Alto de Daza just 12km into the 162km stage 2 on Tuesday when he crashed on a turn and suffered fatal head injuries.

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) sent his condolences via Twitter yesterday, writing "Sad news of our fellow cyclist Diego Suta in the Vuelta de la Juventud, God bless and much strength your family."

The race will continue and a moment's silence was held at the start of today's stage 3.