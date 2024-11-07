Colombian sprint star Fernando Gaviria to continue for another season with Movistar

Former Tour de France stage winner and leader inks one-year deal with current squad

2023 Tour de Romandie stage 5: Fernando Gaviria claims the victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombian sprint star Fernando Gaviria is set to remain at Movistar for at least another season, with the South American fastman signing a fresh deal with the Spanish WorldTour squad until at least the end of 2025.

Less than two months before the 2025 season began, Gaviria, 30, was one of a number of final high-profile signings still to remain unresolved for next year.

