Colombian sprint star Fernando Gaviria to continue for another season with Movistar

Colombian sprint star Fernando Gaviria is set to remain at Movistar for at least another season, with the South American fastman signing a fresh deal with the Spanish WorldTour squad until at least the end of 2025.

Less than two months before the 2025 season began, Gaviria, 30, was one of a number of final high-profile signings still to remain unresolved for next year.

Finally, though, Movistar announced this week that the Colombian will be adding another year to his contract with the team, which began back in 2023.

A formerly prolific winner, the Colombian has notched up 52 triumphs in his career to date.

His most successful era dates from the previous decade, when he won five stages and the points jersey of the 2017 Giro d'Italia as well as taking a fleeting hold on the maglia rosa in Sardinia during the first week of the race. He then went on to take multiple stages in the Tour de France in 2018, as well as wearing the leader's yellow jersey for several days.

Latterly, however, Gaviria has been much less successful, taking just one victory in 2024, a stage on home soil at the Colombia Tour. His most recent WorldTour win was in the Tour de Romandie in 2023, although this year he also secured two top-three finishes in the Tour de France.

"It's an honour to renew my contract with Movistar," Gaviria said in a press release confirming his extended contract.

"I'm very pleased that [teammates and fast allrounders] Alberto Torres and Davide Cimolai have also had their contracts extended, so we can continue together and go on improving much more in the sprints and in flatter races in general."