Miguel Angel López kidnapped and robbed in Colombia
Suspended racer held for three hours and robbed of $800,000 on Thursday
Miguel Angel López was kidnapped and robbed on Thursday by thieves who made away with over $800,000 at his home in Boyacá.
The Colombian rider was held by three men for three hours, according to a report by national newspaper El Tiempo. López was held at his farm in Pesca as the group robbed him of his van and a mobile phone as well as the large sum of money.
"They held him and stole his Ford van, a mobile phone, and $800,000," said Colonel María Margarita Mantilla, commander of the Boyacá Police Department.
"At around 10:30 at night, López went to the Sogamoso police station and filed a complaint."
López had been racing back home for Medellín-EPM in Colombia this year after he was let go by Astana Qazaqstan over his links to the Operation Ibex investigation surrounding Spanish doctor Marcos Maynar, who was arrested last May on charges of crimes against public health, drug trafficking, and money laundering.
Unable to find a team in Europe, he returned to Colombia for 2023, and quickly racked up the wins, including the Vuelta a San Juan, Colombian TT title, as well as the Vuelta a Colombia and eight of the race's nine stages.
However, he has been unable to race since late July, when the UCI handed down a provisional suspension for the anti-doping rule violation of "use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the Giro d'Italia 2022."
Maynar, meanwhile, was arrested partway through that same Giro, a day after López's surprise withdrawal.
After news of López's kidnapping and robbery broke, his current team posted a message of solidarity to Twitter.
"We send our solidarity to our rider Miguel Angel López, who, in the last few hours, was the victim of a robbery," the team wrote.
"We invite Colombians to come together around our idol and give him all the support he needs at this time. We are with you, champion."
Enviamos un saludo solidario a nuestro corredor @SupermanlopezN quien en las últimas horas fue víctima de robo. Invitamos a los colombianos a rodear a nuestro ídolo y darle todo el respaldo que necesita en estos momentos. Estamos contigo, CAMPEÓN 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/2yts4fzGAxSeptember 22, 2023
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Daniel Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, he had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also oversees The Leadout newsletter and How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal.