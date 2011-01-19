Coloma signs two-year deal with Wild Wolf-Trek team

Image 1 of 4 Carlos Coloma (Wild Wolf-Trek) (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team) Image 2 of 4 Carlos Coloma with his newest teammates Sergio Mantecón and Juan Pedro Trujillo (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team) Image 3 of 4 Carlos Coloma (Wild Wolf-Trek) (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team) Image 4 of 4 Wild Wolf-Trek teammtes Sergio Mantecón, Carlos Coloma and Juan Pedro Trujillo (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team)

The Wild Wolf-Trek team signed one of Spain's top cross country mountain bikers, Carlos Coloma, for 2011-2012.

The 29-year-old Coloma, who is from La Rioja, joins Wild Wolf-Trek teammates Sergio Mantecón and Juan Pedro Trujillo. He will pair up with Spanish National Champion Mantecón to race the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race starting on March 27.

"I loved the Wild Wolf-Trek project from the beginning. We'll be one of the big teams, and I'll work flat out to make it successful.

"I have friends - Sergio Mantecón and Juan Trujillo - on the team, and I'm ready to begin racing."

Coloma finished sixth in the 2010 cross country elite men's world championships and ninth at the Champéry World Cup. He routinely placed in the top 30 of several other World Cups in recent years. He represented Spain for a 28th place at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008 and is a former Under 23 Spanish national champion.

"Carlos Coloma fits perfectly into the team philosophy, and not only for his undoubted qualities as a sportsman, but his personality and way of life," said Team Manager Juan Antonio Vilar. "We are very pleased to add a rider of Carlos's class. I think we have a very strong team and will have an interesting season."

Coloma will race and train on the Trek Elite 9.9 SSL, Top Fuel 9.9 SSL, and the Remedy off-road and the Madone 6.9 on the road.