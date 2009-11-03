Colnago Channel goes live on Cyclingnews

The new Cyclingnews Colnago Channel. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

We're delighted to announce a new feature on Cyclingnews: the Colnago Channel, a direct line for Colnago fans to all the latest insider scoop, straight from company headquarters in Cambiago, Italy.

In the Colnago Channel you'll find the latest news, bikes, team info and competitions direct from this top Italian bike maker.

Over the next few months, Colnago will be adding interviews with key cycling insiders and videos of the latest bikes. They'll be taking you inside the Colnago factory where bikes are still handbuilt by Italian craftsmen, and looking at the unrivalled collection of race-winning bikes from Colnago's career of over 50 years building bikes for greats from Merckx to Rominger.

Anyone with a Facebook page or a blog can grab themselves the dedicated Colnago on Cyclingnews widget and get the latest content delivered directly to their profile. The Twitterers among us can also follow @Colnagoworld for bonus updates.

Colnago will be rolling out much more on their channel over the coming months, so bookmark the Colnago Channel and take a look now for a taste of what's already there and what to expect much, much more of.

http://colnago.cyclingnews.com