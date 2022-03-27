Colbrelli transferred to Italy for further heart tests
By Patrick Fletcher published
Bahrain Victorious rider stable but cause of arrhythmia still unknown
Sonny Colbrelli is back in his native Italy after almost a week spent in a Catalan hospital following his collapse on the opening day of the Volta a Catalunya.
The Bahrain Victorious rider was considered in stable enough condition to be transferred back to his home country on Saturday.
He will now undergo further tests at an Italian medical facility to get to the bottom of what caused his cardiac arrhythmia on Monday.
"Sonny Colbrelli returned to Italy after being transferred from the Hospital Universitari de Girona yesterday. Given the stable clinical conditions, Sonny Colbrelli was given clearance to travel to Italy," read a statement from the Bahrain Victorious team on Sunday.
"The athlete, who collapsed shortly after finishing stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya, was given immediate emergency care and then transported to the hospital to undergo examinations and investigate the cause of the unstable cardiac arrhythmia that required defibrillation.
"Further examinations will be carried out in the upcoming days in an Italian centre of excellence for the diagnosis and therapy of cardiovascular diseases.
"Until then, everybody at Team Bahrain Victorious wishes Sonny a quick recovery surrounded by the love of his family."
Colbrelli collapsed after placing second in the uphill sprint on the opening stage of the Volta on Monday. He was quickly attended to by medical professionals and left the scene in an ambulance 45 minutes after the finish.
Bahrain Victorious later confirmed that Colbrelli had suffered an unstable cardiac arrhythmia that required defibrillation.
Initial tests were said to show "no signs of concern" but follow-up examinations were described as "inconclusive" as to the underlying cause of the incident.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.