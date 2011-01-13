Cofidis on the right path for 2011

Image 1 of 41 Fromer Estonian champion Rein Taaramae (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 41 Kalle Kritt (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 41 Swiss rider Mickaël Buffaz (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 41 Damien Monier (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 41 David Moncoutie (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 41 The Cofidis team for 2011 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 41 The Cofidis team is a vision in red (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 41 Tony Gallopin (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 41 The team's patron, Jean Pierre Papin (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 41 Remi Cusin (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 11 of 41 Romain Zingle (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 41 Tristan Valentin (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 13 of 41 Julien Fouchard (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 14 of 41 Yoann Bagot (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 15 of 41 Nicolas Vogondy (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 16 of 41 Adrien Petit (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 17 of 41 Florent Barle (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 41 Nicolas Edet (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 41 Luis-Angel Mate Mardones (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 20 of 41 Tristan Valentin (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 41 David Moncoutie, winner of the mountains classification in the 2010 Vuelta (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 41 Leonardo Duque, the team's Colombian sprinter (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 41 Nicolas Vogondy (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 41 Adrien Petit (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 41 The team's Look bicycle (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 41 Stephane Auge hung up his bike and will be in the team car in 2011 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 41 The 2011 Cofidis team gets lined up (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 41 The 2011 Cofidis team is a mix of young, promising riders and veterans (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 41 Estonian champion Kalle Kritt (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 41 The team also features a talented paralympic squad (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 41 Aleksejs Saramotins (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 41 Nicolas Vogondy moved to Cofidis from Bbox Bouygues Telecom (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 41 Samuel Dumoulin scored the most wins for Cofidis in 2010 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 41 Julien El Fares (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 41 Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramotins (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 41 Didier Rous joined Cofidis as a directeur sportif (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 41 Jens Keukeleire showed his promise in 2010 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 41 Belgian Jens Keukeleire (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 41 Arnaud Labbe and Remi Cusin (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 41 Kevyn Ista and Romain Zingle (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 41 The entire Cofidis team for 2011 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The 2011 Cofidis team was presented today, with its 25 professional riders and five paralympians lining the stage of the Casino de Paris. Two riders have made the transition from rider to directeur sportif this season, with rouler Stephane Augé coming from within the organization and Didier Rous moving from Bouygues Telecom to the rival French squad.

Team manager Eric Boyer is keeping the team on the same path as previous years, adding three new young riders and a few veterans to the 18 who remained.

After finishing 2010 with 23 victories including stages of the Giro d'Italia (Damien Monier), Vuelta a Espana (David Moncoutie) and Paris-Nice (Amaël Moinard) and the mountains classification at the Vuelta by Moncoutie, the team has upped its goals for 2011. In order to return to the sport's top tier, it hopes to be the top-ranked French team in the UCI rankings, to obtain the Tour de France stage win which eluded it this year, and to claim the overall Coupe de France prize.

"I see the work we do, and I am confident," Boyer said during the presentation. "I am convinced we will achieve these objectives."

The team was ranked 20th in the UCI's world rankings and was not accepted into the ProTeams ranks for the upcoming season. Boyer said he would seek a first division license for 2012. "I am convinced that we are going in the right direction but we must understand that it takes time."

Boyer said last fall that the lack of a recognized leader may have cost the team its chance to return to the first division. While it has not recruited any new big names, he will continue to foster the development of promising riders like Belgian Jens Keukeliere and Estonian Rein Taaramae to grow into that role while also relying on proven winners like Samuel Dumoulin and new recruit, Nicolas Vogondy, to continue to perform.

Cofidis for 2011

Returning:

Mickaël Buffaz

Rémi Cusin

Jean-Eudes Demaret

Samuel Dumoulin

Julien El Fares

Julien Fouchard

Tony Gallopin

Arnaud Labbe

David Moncoutié

Damien Monier

Tristan Valentin

Leonardo Duque

Kevyn Ista

Jens Keukeleire

Nico Sijmens

Romain Zingle

Kalle Kriit

Rein Taaramae

New arrivals:

Yoann Bagot

Florent Barle

Nicolas Edet

Luis Angel Mate

Adrien Petit

Aleksejs Saramotins

Nicolas Vogondy

Départs:

Stéphane Augé

Guillaume Blot

Christophe Kern

Sébastien Minard

Amaël Moinard

Rémi Pauriol

Paralympians:

Jérémy Crépelière

Julien Hervio,

Arnaud Grandjean

Jérôme Lambert

Laurent Thirionet.

General manager: Eric Boyer.

Directeurs sportifs:

Stéphane Augé

Alain Deloeil

Jean-Luc Jonrond

Bernard Quilfen

Didier Rous