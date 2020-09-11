2020 Tour de France stage 13 highlights - Video

The showdown on the steep slopes of the Pas de Peyrol on Puy Mary for stage 13 of the 2020 Tour de France resembled a blow-by-blow prize fight between EF Pro Cycling and Bora-Hansgrohe. Colombian Dani Martínez of EF Pro Cycling came out with the winning punch on the massive mountaintop finish, which included seven classified climbs.

Two Bora-Hansgrohe riders, Max Schachmann and Lennard Kämna, mixed it up with the Colombian in the final kilometres, after Schachmann attacked earlier and dropped Martínez's teammate Neilson Powless. Then it was Schachmann's turn to be passed, as Martínez and Kämna went by 1.6km from the line and the duo crested the double-digit inclines to the line. Kämna finished second, while Schachmann trailed in third place, 52 seconds later.

There was a bit of a shakeup in the general classification as Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) struggled on the Puy Mary climb and slipped back to third overall. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) solidified his grip on the race lead, finishing 12th on the stage alongside Slovenian countryman Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who was 13th and moved to second on GC.

Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling) crossed the line close to Bernal, and moved up to fourth overall. This now puts EF Pro Cycling at the top of the team ranking.

Watch the Tour de France stage 13 video highlights above.