Clinger given two-year suspension for doping

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced today that an American Arbitration Association/Court of Arbitration for Sport (AAA/CAS) panel issued its decision that David Clinger receive a two-year suspension for doping violations.

The 32-year-old Utah resident tested positive for synthetic testosterone and modafinil in a sample collected from him on July 30, 2009, after he placed second in the men's road race at the USA Cycling Elite Road National Championships.

Synthetic testosterone is prohibited as an anabolic agent and modafinil is prohibited as a stimulant on the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

In the panel's decision, Clinger admitted to taking testosterone as part of treatment by his physician, Dr. Sean Ponce of ATM Counseling and Medial Services in Sandy, Utah. Clinger also admitted to taking Resperdone as a sleep aid, but was not aware that it contained modafinil until he received the results of his drug test. Clinger testified that he was aware of the therapeutic use exemption (TUE) process, but did not apply prior to being tested at the men's elite road championships.

Clinger's physician testified that he prescribed the substances to Clinger not for performance enhancement purposes, but as a result of a blood test and Clinger's past medical history.

An endocrinologist, Richard Joseph Auchus, MD, testified as an expert witness for the USADA. It was his opinion that Clinger's blood test was uninterpretable and that Clinger was inappropriately prescribed testosterone.

Clinger declared that he was taking both testosterone and Resperdone on his Doping Control Form for his test at the US elite men's road national championships.

Clinger's two-year suspension began September 3, 2009, the date he accepted his provisional suspension.

As a result of his doping violation, Clinger has been disqualified from all competitive results received at and subsequent to the 2009 road national championships, including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes.

The results from the elite men's road race at the 2009 USA Cycling Elite Road National Championships have been revised and medals will be rewarded accordingly.

Michael Olheiser (Marx and Bensdorf Realitors) remains national champion while Erik Slack (Team Bobs-bicycles.com), Peter Horn (Johan Bruyneel Cycling Academy), Matthew Busche (Nova Cycle Sport Foundation) and Paul Esposti (Unattached) are awarded second through fifth respectively.